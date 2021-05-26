Paul Coll wins into semis in Egypt

|
New Zealand’s Paul Coll had scored a good comeback win in the quarter-finals of the PSA El Gouna International this morning beating Egyptian fifth seed Karem Abdel Gawad who appeared to be struggling with the after effects of a heel injury 2-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 in 53 minutes.
Coll will play either second seed Tarek Momen (Egypt) or Frenchman George Marche in the semifinals on Friday morning (NZT)
