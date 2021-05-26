Quinn Tupaea recommits to the Gallagher Chiefs

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 13:03

Gallagher Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea has recommitted to the Gallagher Chiefs, inking a new deal with the club.

22-year-old Tupaea has re-signed with the Gallagher Chiefs and his Waikato provincial union through to 2023.

The powerful midfielder debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs against the Blues as a rookie in 2020. Tupaea has since made 16 appearances in the Gallagher Chiefs jersey to date.

Tupaea said: "I was born and bred in Hamilton, so to play for the Gallagher Chiefs and Waikato was always a childhood dream of mine. There is a great group of guys I get to work with every day, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent my whÄnau and this region. I look forward to continuing to contribute to this team and to see what we can achieve."

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Clayton McMillan said: "Tupaea is a powerful midfielder, who has been an impressive performer for us this year. He is exceptionally professional and is continuing to grow in all aspects of his game. We are looking forward to seeing what he will continue to achieve."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: "Tupaea is a talented young midfielder with a promising future ahead of him. He has continued to successfully build on his debut season and is starting to

establish himself as a regular name in the playing twenty-three. We are delighted to have him onboard for a further two years to proudly represent the Chiefs Region."

Waikato CEO Carl Moon said: "Waikato Rugby are very pleased to have retained a player like Quinn.

He is another hardworking player and continues to evolve his game to better himself to reach higher honours.

Quinn is keen to build on his already significant contributions to Waikato Rugby while also growing as a force for the Gallagher Chiefs at Super Rugby level. We look forward to seeing Quinn in the colours for both teams long-term."

Tupaea has been named in the Gallagher Chiefs squad to travel to Townsville today to face the Reds on Saturday 29 May.