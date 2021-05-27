Allen leaving nothing to chance in Derby bid

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 17:36

Jockey John Allen was not going to let the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne disrupt his hopes of winning a fourth Derby on Explosive Jack.

Allen left before Queensland shut their border to Victorians so as he could ride the TAB's $2.90 favourite in the Gr.1 Queensland Derby (2400m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

Trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Explosive Jack has been successful in the Listed Tasmanian Derby (2200m), the Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) and Gr.1 South Australian Derby (2500m) and will be aiming to join Dayana, from the 1970's, as a four-time Derby winner.

Allen is returning from suspension on Saturday having not ridden since May 9 and was quick to pack up and leave Victoria on Wednesday when it looked likely the border would close.

"Initially I didn't plan on coming up until Saturday and then I decided to come Wednesday after racing at Sandown," Allen told RSN.

"But then I was chatting to Ciaron and a few of the owners and I ended with only one ride at Sandown.

"It was in similar ownership to Explosive Jack and I think they were keen for me to get up here before they closed the border."

The prospects of a dry track at Eagle Farm is a slight concern for Allen with Explosive Jack's three previous Derby victories coming on soft ground.

"No doubt his best form has been on soft tracks but he's won on good tracks twice as well, so I don't see it as a real issue and we'll find out more after Saturday," Allen said.

"He's a really laid-back character. Ciaron and David have done a great job with him. He's a real good stayer and he's got plenty of ability to back that up.

"Hopefully everything goes well on Saturday and we can add a fourth Derby to mantlepiece."

Explosive Jack was purchased out of Novara Park’s 2019 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by Moody Racing for $100,000.

Agey Babe scores maiden win at Pukekohe

Agey Babe broke maiden ranks at Pukekohe on Thursday when winning the NZB Insurance Pearl Series Race (1200m).

She settled back early for jockey Masa Hashizume, who waited patiently on the mare before steering her five-wide turning for home where she was able to reel in the leaders and run away to a three-quarter of a length victory over Caminata.

The daughter of Sacred Falls had finished runner-up in her previous two starts and trainer Danny Walker duly took plenty of confidence into the race.

"We were quite confident with her. She had been working really well and had gone some superb races," he said.

It was the five-year-old mare’s ninth raceday start and Walker expects her to continue to improve.

"I think she is a slow maturing mare and she is starting to come to it now," he said.

Walker will press on with the mare into winter and possibly search for another Pearl Series race.

"It was an $11,000 Pearl Series Bonus race today, so that is good for the owners to get that extra money, it makes it a $21,000 maiden race," he said.

"If we can find another one of them that would be good."

Agey Babe was purchased out of Waikato Stud’s 2018 New Zealand Bloodstock Book 1 Yearling Sale draft by bloodstock agent Robt Dawe for $150,000.

Stradbroke likely for Tofane

A Group Three placing has helped extend the racing career of Tofane.

Her owners were on the cusp of selling her as a broodmare proposition, but her runner-up effort in the Gr.3 BRC Sprint (1350m) at Doomben last Saturday has altered that path.

Trainer Mike Moroney is now leaning towards a tilt at the Gr.1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) with her at Eagle Farm next month.

Moroney’s assistant trainer Jack Turnbull was delighted with last weekend’s run and is looking forward to her contesting the Stradbroke.

"Mike and connections are leaning towards a Stradbroke run," Turnbull told Racing.com.

"She raced terrific on the weekend and hopefully she can carry that form on.

"A horse of that calibre doesn't come along often. To potentially get her for another season, perhaps, for us is a big coup."

Tofane was ridden last weekend by Kiwi hoop Opie Bosson, who rode the daughter of Ocean Park to Group One glory in the All-Aged Stakes (1400m) last year.