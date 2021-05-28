Paul Coll into final of El Gouna International in Egypt

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 08:25

New Zealand’s world No.4 Paul Coll is through to the final of the El Gouna International for the first time in his career following a hard-fought 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 victory in 63 minutes over No.3 ranked Tarek Momen of Egypt.

Coll executed his game plan to perfection in extremely hot conditions, utilising height and slowing the game down to nullify Momen’s attacking game to ensure his place in the PSA Platinum final.

"I was super happy with my game plan and the way I stuck to it all the way through," said 29-year-old Coll after the match.

"It was really tough mentally for me as well, but super happy. I used a lot of height, Tarek loves the pace and tried to slow my movement down to 80% just to really be balanced on the ball, I thought that was enough to pick up a lot. I just tried to do that and put the ball away when I had the opportunity and just soak it up as much as possible.

"I got that from Jonah Barrington (squash legend), I’ve spoken to him a few times and he said on the defence shot, pop it up super slow and make your opponent hit a winner against you. On this court, it’s super bouncy and I backed my movement to pick up whatever he threw at me," said Coll from the West Coast.

As for his finals opponent, Coll rates both of his potential rivals for the title.

"Mohamed [ElShorbagy] is a warrior. He’s been here for a long time, but Dessouky has been in red hot form, so I hope they battle it out and go deep into the fifth."

There was plenty of respect given to Coll from Momen after the semifinal.

"The conditions are unbelievable, it’s almost unfair. I didn’t do anything wrong today. He made zero errors the whole match, unbelievable. It’s so hot, I cannot put the ball away, I even adapted to the weather, but he could fetch every single ball I was throwing at him, then something must be wrong, and there is no way I can hit a single winner," said the Egyptian.

"I hit some decent shots, he was picking them up, and eventually, I was the one making errors, while he wasn’t making many winners, he didn’t have to. Those conditions are just not fair, that’s my opinion, I did the best I could, it was not my day."