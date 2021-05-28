Travel no concern for Ayrton

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 17:56

Promising three-year-old Ayrton hasn’t taken any ill-effect from his long road trip from Melbourne to Queensland last week according to co-trainer Mick Price.

The son of Iffraaj was due to fly to Brisbane last Tuesday, however Queensland Health notified those onboard the Cathay Pacific cargo flight that they would need to quarantine in Brisbane for a fortnight following their arrival.

As a result, the Price and Michael Kent Jnr-trained gelding hit the road last week and has settled in well in his new environment.

"The two 10-hour trips the week before weren’t ideal, but I think he has bounced back. All the signs are good, he is quite perky, and he looks great," Price told RSN927.

"He galloped beautifully on the course proper with Odeum on Tuesday, that was the main gallop."

Undefeated in three starts, Ayrton will attempt to keep his picket fence formline intact at Eagle Farm on Saturday where he will have his first stakes test in the Gr.3 Fred Best Classic (1400m).

Price believes his charge will be too classy for his opposition on Saturday and bookmakers agree, with the TAB installing him as a $1.55 favourite.

"I expect he will be too good," Price said.

Depending how he comes through his weekend run, Ayrton could be in line for a tilt at the Gr.1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm next month.

While that remains the aim, Price said he will take a pragmatic approach when making the decision.

"You have to be objective about it and get the right information and the right data, and make the right decision based on the horse," he said.

"We will first see how he is through the week and whether we think he is suited."

Sharrock exonerated from drug positives

The Racing Integrity Unit investigation has exonerated trainer Alan Sharrock from any fault in the two drug positives for methamphetamine returned by horses who won at Awapuni on ANZAC day.

The cause of the positives has been identified as contamination of the race day accommodation the horses occupied on the day.

An investigation into the cause of this contamination is ongoing.