Roach flies as impressive Saints too strong for Huskies

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 23:10

The Wellington Saints have charged to a 6-0 start to the Sal's NBL season with an impressive 107-76 win over the Sky Tower Auckland Huskies.

As they had done five times previously this season, when the game called for a team to go up a level midway through the third quarter the Saints dropped the clutch and put the pedal down in a scintillating run that, at times, literally left the Huskies standing.

Led by captain Dion Prewster (34pts) and the human highlight reel Kerwin Roach (15pts and a number of thunderous dunks), the continued performance of the Saints is both exciting and exhilarating to watch.

The Huskies battled bravely through the opening half and trailed by just 2-points at the break (53-51), and they stuck with the Saints through the first half of the third period. With 4:33min to play in the third the Huskies were withing 6-points (66-60), but then came the sledgehammer.

With Prewster and Roach doing their thing, Tohi Smith-Milner (13pts), Taane Samuel (16pts) and Kenneth Tuffin (10pts) all joined in the fun as the Saints went on a dynamic 41-16 run to deliver another win.

Tuffin in particular drew plenty of applause for his relentless efforts at the defensive end, while Roach just kept flying above the rim.

The hunger of the Saints was also evident in a 50-23 rebound count and a 25-2 win on second chance points.

Played in front of a booming crowd of 3,950 the home team managed to get all 12 players on the floor, much to the delight of the fans as lots of rising hometown players showed their talents.

For the Huskies, who now head home for a quick turnaround to play the Go Media Otago Nuggets, Chris Johnson (16pts) did what he could.

Wellington Saints (107) defeated Auckland Huskies (70)

Saints: Dion Prewster (34pts, 6rbs, 6ast, 5 treys), Kerwin Roach (15pts, 8rbs, 4ast), Taane Samuel (16pts).

Huskies: Chris Johnson (16pts), Taki Fahrensohn (14pts).

Game Highlights

Dion Prewster's glittering season continues at pace. Prewster is damaging teams from inside and out, and right now very few have an answer for him. The Stuff MVP race has him at the pointy end right now.

Kerwin Roach is one of the most exciting players we have seen recently. The flying American guard has the crowd eating out of his hand every time a land opens up. He is a walking highlight reel right now.

Kenneth Tuffin is renowned for his three-point shooting, but it's about time he gets a little more credit for his defence. His efforts at the defensive end tonight were first-class.

Stuff MVP Votes

Dion Prewster (Saints) 10

Kerwin Roach (Saints) 8

Chris Johnson (Huskies) 4

Taane Samuel (Saints) 4

Taki Fahrensohn (Huskies) 4