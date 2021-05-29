Saturday, 29 May, 2021 - 23:07

SHARKS FEED ON FLAT AIRS

The SIT Zero Fees Southland Sharks moved to a 5-3 record for the season with a blistering 114-72 win against the Steelformers Taranaki Airs on Saturday night.

Leading from start to finish, the Sharks came to New Plymouth with one objective and delivered with aplomb, especially from long range where they dropped a league-wide season high 20 triples.

Played in front of another huge crowd, who packed the stadium as a tribute to Steve 'Coach' McKean, the visitors quickly got going with Brayden Inger draining four triples in the opening quarter. It was a start that quickly became infectious with the likes of Dom Kelman-Poto, Courtney Belger and Toby Gillooly all getting amongst the scoring.

Unfortunately for the Airs this will be a game they will want to quickly move on from. Turnovers proved costly, and outside of Marcel Jones and Tai Wynyard the scoring was dry.

For the Sharks, another win on the road has them well placed. They are starting to find some form and look to be a team on the rise.

Taranaki Airs (72) lost to Southland Sharks (114)

Airs: Marcel Jones (17pts, 9rbs), Tai Wynyard (13pts).

Sharks: yDom Kelman-Poto (22pts), Toby Gillooly (22pts, 5 treys), Brayden Inger (21pts, 5 treys), Courtney Belger (14pts, 7ast).

Game Highlights

Brayden Inger made sure the Sharks were going to be in the driver's seat for this one with five triples in the first half, including four makes in a blistering opening period. His hot start set the tone for the game and the Sharks never looked back.

Dom Kelman-Poto continues to be barometer for the Sharks, he is a blue-collar worker with an incredible ability to bring his team together. Every time he touched the ball tonight, he looked dangerous, and you can see his teammates feeding off that,

A top performance by the Airs fans tonight to turn out in huge numbers to pay a very special tribute to Coach Steve McKean. Though they couldn't get a win on the court, this was very much a triumph for the Airs of the court with a number of very fitting and touching presentations.