Swifts storm home in final quarter to return to winning ways

Sunday, 30 May, 2021 - 21:08

A storming fourth quarter performance from the NSW Swifts has seen them quickly return to winning ways after being pushed hard by the Collingwood Magpies at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena on Sunday.

The Round 5 Suncorp Super Netball clash ended 62-53 but the score did little to reflect the huge contribution the Magpies made to a pulsating contest.

Swifts Head Coach Briony Akle demanded a response from her players after they let slip a golden chance to beat the Lightning in Queensland last weekend. And while they wobbled in the early stages in Sydney Olympic Park, today's end game was a much better one for the six-time Premiers.

They dominated the final quarter, claiming it 17-9 to put the contest out of their opponents' reach before the last Power Play.

Star defender Sarah Klau was MVP, however, her partner in crime Maddy Turner was also a huge presence as the Swifts' defence kept up their fantastic start to the season.

The Magpies settled better early on in the game, pressing the Swifts at every opportunity and making feeding to the attack circle very difficult.

Collingwood secured turnover possession from the Swifts' opening centre pass and looked to set the tone early with strong defensive play.

Despite their dominance of the opening stages the Pies only led by two going into the first-quarter Power Play. Sam Wallace seemed to have landed the first Super Shot of the game but was called for a held ball, however, she made no mistake at the second time of asking.

The scores were tied 14-all at the first break but the next centre pass was Collingwood's.

Much like in the first quarter it was the visitors who started better when the teams returned for the second period. The midcourt of Molly Jovic and Ash Brazill harried the home team into making long passes which Geva Mentor leapt to intercept.

Under the post Shimona Nelson was proving to be a good target for her feeders while Gabi Sinclair also gave Collingwood an option from further out.

The Pies raced out to a five-goal lead and the Swifts looked rattled, however, a fine intercept by Turner and an offiside call against Jovic gave them the impetus needed to get back on level terms.

Tayla Fraser was injected into the game and her combination with Paige Hadley in the midcourt gave some more fluidity to the home attack. When Helen Housby - who replaced Sophie Garbin - and Wallace landed back-to-back Super Shots the Swifts led by two, but a stray cross-court pass from the latter was the turnover the Pies needed to retake the lead.

But Wallace never lacks courage and she redeemed herself straight away with a fine two-pointer, and when Housby scored another Super Shot of her own the Swifts had a four-goal lead at halftime.

The sides traded scores for much of the third quarter but the Magpies were relentless in their pursuit of the Swifts. Two quick turnovers wiped out the Swifts' lead and midway through the period the visitors retook the lead.

The teams were tied at 41-all heading into the third Power Play but the momentum was with Collingwood.

The Swifts then rallied well. Emily Burgess became Swift No.99 (since the club was founded in 1997) when she replaced Lauren Moore at wing attack. Klau and Turner came up with big plays and Burgess linked well with Fraser and Hadley.

There were no Super Shots in the third quarter but the Swifts did control the end of it better to take a one-goal lead to the final break.

A replay penalty against Nelson was the turning point. Having let games slip against Fever and Lightning, the Swifts were in no mood to lie down and took their chances to make Collingwood pay.

Next up for the Swifts is a huge NSW derby against the unbeaten Giants at the same venue next Sunday.

Quarter by quarter scores

SWIFTS | Q1: 14, Q2: 33 (19), Q3: 45 (12), Q4: 62 (17)

MAGPIES | Q1: 14, Q2: 29 (15), Q3: 44 (15), Q4: 53 (9)

Starting teams

SWIFTS | GS Sam Wallace, GA Sophie Garbin, WA Natalie Haythornthwaite, C Paige Hadley, WD Lauren Moore, GD Maddy Turner, GK Sarah Klau

Reserves used: Helen Housby, Tayla Fraser, Emily Burgess

MAGPIES | GS Shimona Nelson, GA Gabi Sinclair, WA Kelsey Browne, C Molly Jovic, WD Ash Brazill, GD Jodi-Ann Ward, GK Geva Mentor

Reserves used: Kalifa McCollin, Melissa Bragg, Jacqui Newton.