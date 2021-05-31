Baseball New Zealand appoints new CEO

Monday, 31 May, 2021 - 15:36

Baseball New Zealand are delighted to announce the appointment of Megan Crockett as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The national sport organisation (NSO) embarked on a search at the start of 2021, for someone with an appropriate mix of knowledge and experience within the sport industry, and a genuine interest in increasing the awareness of and participation in baseball in New Zealand. Applications came in from across the globe.

Graduating from AUT with a Bachelor of Sport and Recreation, majoring in exercise science and sport management, Megan has since paved an extensive and well-rounded career in the sport industry - spanning 20 years to date. Megan brings extensive experience to the CEO role, including the facilitation of community sport development, high performance and athlete development, player welfare, project management, and the implementation of strategic initiatives across several of NZ’s largest sports codes. She notes that she is a strong believer that people are a critical factor in sport. "I bring a strong people centred approach to both sport and business development. Being able to think and plan strategically to evolve sport, to meet the needs of its participants, is crucial in an ever-

changing environment both nationally and internationally."

This new appointment follows a 24-month period, that has seen the NSO led by former Sky Sport CEO John Fellet. Baseball New Zealand Chairman, Vaughan Wyber, acknowledged John’s contributions at the recent AGM. "There is much admiration and appreciation for John, for not only taking on the CEO position, but for remaining in the position for a much longer period than was originally intended. In doing so he has helped us through the impacts of Covid-19 and enabled us to continue to support the Auckland Tuatara in their endeavours. Thank you, John, for your tireless efforts in overseeing an insurmountable range of tasks and responsibilities".

Megan is looking forward to supporting and growing baseball with pride and passion. throughout all levels of the game. "I’m excited to be taking up this leadership position with Baseball New Zealand and getting out to meet our wider baseball whanau and communities and supporting our passionate people in growing the game here in New Zealand".

Megan will be joining the Baseball New Zealand team on Monday 21st June, 2021.