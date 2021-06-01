Fund provides young people more opportunities to participate in Para sport

Tuesday, 1 June, 2021 - 09:51

Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) today announced it has again been granted funds from the Minister for Sport and Recreation’s Discretionary Fund to distribute to young people aged 12 - 18 with an impairment eligible for Para sport, or organisations supporting them who couldn’t otherwise obtain funding to fund equipment, subscriptions, access to facilities, coaching, camps and associated fees.

This Fund will support PNZ’s vision of ‘Through Para sport lives will be transformed’ as it provides individuals and organisations with an opportunity to secure funding for Para sport related activities that these organisations or individuals have not been able to obtain from other sources.

Fiona Allan (Chief Executive, PNZ) said: "We are pleased to be working with the Minister for Sport and Recreation to provide an opportunity to grow participation and development of Para sport in New Zealand. It is well documented that disabled people have more barriers to increasing their participation than non-disabled people, financial barriers being one of these. This Fund will allow individuals and organisations that ordinarily struggle to get funding to utilise financial support that will ensure more young people are able to have positive, rewarding Para sport experiences."

She continued: "New Zealand has had 209 Paralympians represent our country at a Paralympic Games since 1968, with many more young Para athletes aspiring to do the same as their sporting heroes and build on their success. As the National Paralympic Committee for New Zealand it is our goal to increase participation in Para sport and work with organisations to provide opportunities for Para athletes throughout New Zealand."

The Fund will provide support for a range of activities such as equipment, subscriptions, access to facilities, coaching, camps and associated fees. We encourage young people aged 12 - 18 years with an impairment eligible for Para sport, or organisations supporting them to apply.

Applications are now open and will close on Thursday 24 June, 54.00pm NZT.

Full details including an application form, information and FAQs sheets can be found here or by

contacting PNZ on info@paralympics.org.nz or 09 526 0760.