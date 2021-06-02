Winter a season of content for Wellington - WellingtonNZ

Wednesday, 2 June, 2021 - 12:54

The weather’s cool but Wellington’s events line-up is even cooler as the city comes alive with something for everyone from jazz and surrealist art to All Blacks rugby, stand-up comedy and craft beer.

WellingtonNZ Events and Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent says it’s one of the best and most diverse line-ups of events Wellington’s ever hosted during winter and early spring - especially given the restrictions the pandemic has placed on booking touring artists.

"There are two All Blacks tests, the Wellington Jazz Festival, Te Papa’s Surrealist Art: Masterpieces from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen, Visa Wellington on a Plate, Beervana and Kia Mau - a contemporary Maori, Pasifika and international indigenous live performance experience.

"We estimate that line up of major events alone will pump tens of millions of dollars into the local economy. That will be welcome news for Wellington businesses, particularly the hospitality and retail sectors as they bounce back from the impact of Covid."

There are loads of other great events schedule for the colder months. These include two gigs by L.A.B, one by Aussie rocker Jimmy Barnes, stand-up comedy from Chopper and Tim Minchin, New Zealand Opera and New Zealand Ballet performances, pop superstar Benee with the NZSO, Kiwi soul singer Teeks, Madagascar the Musical as well as mid-winter Matariki celebrations.

Mr Dent says while events are an important driver to boost the local economy by attracting people from outside the region to visit and stay in Wellington, they are also important for locals.

"Events are fun. They bring people together and as a consequence the city comes alive. It plays an important role in making Wellington such a special place to live."