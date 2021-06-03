Tevaga recommits to club until 2023

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 14:28

Utility forward Jazz Tevaga is on track to join the Vodafone Warriors’ 100-game club after today signing a new two-year deal to the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Despite fielding interest from other clubs, the off-contract 25-year-old has recommitted to the Vodafone Warriors to extend his club career to eight seasons.

The inspirational Tevaga made his 81st first-grade appearance in Friday night’s Indigenous Round clash against North Queensland leaving him in line to become the 27th player to bring up 100 appearances for the club early next season.

Vodafone Warriors head coach Nathan Brown said Tevaga has been rewarded for his efforts throughout the 2021 season.

"Jazz has been really consistent in his training and the way he has played this season," he said.

"I’ve been impressed with the way he’s gone about improving his game and what he brings in terms of team dynamics. "Every area the coaches have asked him to improve he’s worked on and we’re seeing good results."

Tevaga has been ever-present in 2021, having his 12th straight outing on Friday night. In a year when he has been used as both a starter and an interchange player, he has averaged close to 90 metres and 30 tackles a game.

"I always wanted to stay here. I love the club and I love where we’re headed," said Tevaga.

"I’m just glad to have my future sorted out now so I can get on with the rest of the season."

After making his NRL debut against Melbourne in 2016, Tevaga had just 11 appearances to his name after his first two seasons but has been an established first grader since 2018.

"Jazz is a popular member of our squad with everyone, with players, staff and members and fans," said Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George.

"He brings so much to the Vodafone Warriors and the extension of his contract to 2023 is a great boost to our club in general."

Tevaga’s signing comes two weeks after centre Adam Pompey had his contract extended while rookie outside back Rocco Berry and standoff Kodi Nikorima have also re-signed recently.

"Jazz is invaluable to our squad with his ability to play lock and hooker and it’s been great to watch him grow on and off the field this season," said Vodafone Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan.

"He’s in the age and experience bracket with his number of NRL games played where he can have a positive impact on our performances moving forward."

Tevaga, the 2018 Dally M interchange player of the year, is the fourth longest-serving Vodafone Warriors player in the club’s current squad behind David Fusitu’a, Ken Maumalo and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

JAZZ TEVAGA

Born: September 4, 1995

Birthplace: Christchurch, NZ

Junior Clubs: Burnham Chevaliers (Christchurch), Papakura Sea Eagles (Auckland)

Position: Loose forward/hooker

Height: 178cm

Weight: 98kg

Vodafone Warriors No: 209

NRL Debut: Vodafone Warriors v Melbourne, Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland, March 20, 2016 (Round 3)

NRL Games: 80 (2016-2021)

NRL Points: 20 (5 tries)

Representative: Toa Samoa (2017), Junior Kiwis (2015)