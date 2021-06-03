RIKKI SWANNELL TO JOIN SENZ

Thursday, 3 June, 2021 - 15:42

Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) today announced one of New Zealand’s most highly regarded broadcasters will join their stable of weekday talent on the soon-to-launch SENZ.

Bringing close to two decades of top-level experience as a journalist, reporter, editor, newsreader, host and commentator, Rikki Swannell will co-host the Thursday drive show (4-7pm) alongside former All Black Stephen Donald.

Swannell is one of the most familiar faces and voices in New Zealand sports broadcasting. She is a play-by-play commentator for Sky Sport and World Rugby in both the fifteen-a-side game and sevens, has been behind the microphone for netball, tennis, hockey and rowing, while also turning her hand to commentating everything from weightlifting to darts and snooker.

Her portfolio of experience includes three Olympic and three Commonwealth Games, World Cups in netball, rugby and cricket and multiple tennis grand slams.

"I started my career in radio many moons ago, and it gave me the best possible grounding as a broadcaster," said Swannell.

"While I love my commentary work, I've missed being able to have regular yarns with our sportspeople, so SENZ Drive is the perfect place to get back to that via a medium I've always enjoyed. Hopefully, Beaver will be able to get a word in and doesn't mind putting up with me for a day!"

SENZ will become New Zealand’s new home of sport and racing and aims to be the destination for New Zealand sports fans.

Sports Entertainment Network is a dynamic multi-platform sports and entertainment business, connecting brands with fans across radio, television, digital, publishing, stadiums and events.

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 21 radio stations around the country, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 13 stations under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine and talent management business.

CONFIRMED SENZ WEEKDAY LINEUP

6am-9am: Brendon McCullum and Israel Dagg

9am-noon: Ian Smith

Noon - 4pm: Mark Stafford

4pm-7pm: Kirstie Stanway and Stephen Donald (Monday - Wednesday, Friday), Rikki Swannell and Stephen Donald (Thursday)