Peter V’landys defends high tackle decision

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 17:05

Sports Entertainment Network’s popular program ‘’Breakfast with Vossy’’ on 1170 SEN had an in depth conversation this morning with Chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V’landys (OM) in relation to the controversial crackdown on high tackles in NRL League games.

V’landys admitted the high tackles announcement could have been better communicated, especially to NRL players. He conceded to SEN breakfast host Andrew Voss today that in hindsight mistakes were made‘’yes, we could have done it better, could have sat down with players and let them know of the crackdown and in life you learn every day and I’ve learnt from this’ he said.

The high tackle rule that has always existed is now being policed more heavily which does bring into question the issue of fatigue, as players can now be sin binned for up to 10 minutes or sent off, leaving their team to continue with less players, which has fans questioning V’Landys ruling.

However, in V’Landys position as Chairman of the ARLC, he is required to make the tough calls which he knows not everyone will like explaining this morning ‘It’s not an easy job, not one for the faint hearted’ he said.

He defended his stance to Vossy this morning and said his loyalty ultimately lies with the NRL’s players and keeping them safe. The crackdown on high tackles to players will be ruled with an iron fist ‘’everyone out there now knows there is zero tolerance being hit in the head especially ones that are deliberate and forceful’’.

V’landys passionately explained that he is trying to safeguard players health, during their time on the field and hopes they can walk away from the game and enjoy life once they retire. ‘’lower the target zone, be as gladiatorial as you want, we don’t want to lose physicality of the game, we just want no knocks to the head’.

There is one thing that Peter V’landys made perfectly clear to Vossy on 1170 SEN this morning - if players continue to make high tackles, they will be penalised and going into the 2021 State of Origin series next week, referees, coaches, and players need to heed this warning.