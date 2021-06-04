Bargain primed for Queensland Oaks - NZ Racing Desk

Friday, 4 June, 2021 - 17:43

Bargain has been knocking on the Group door in her last three starts and trainer Mark Newnham is hoping it will open at Eagle Farm on Saturday.

The Ocean Park filly has placed in her last three starts, including the Gr.2 Adrian Knox Stakes (2000m), Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m), and the Gr.2 The Roses (2000m) at Doomben last month.

TAB bookmakers have duly installed her a $4.50 favourite for the Oaks after her consistent efforts and Newnham believes she will appreciate the step up in distance and roomier track of Eagle Farm.

"She has held her form really well and she looks great," he said. "She has enjoyed being up in Queensland. I was up there earlier in the week and I galloped her on Tuesday morning on the course proper.

"I wanted to get a bit of a feel of her on that track. It is a little bit different surface, but she seemed to handle it well. She stretched out nicely and was strong to the line, and her recovery was good. She is as good as I can have her.

"She should be able to take up a good spot (from barrier four). It doesn’t look like it is a race where they will go a very strong gallop, so she is just better taking advantage of that gate.

"If they do go on a bit then she can come back a length or two. You just get some better options drawing good gates.

"I am sure the bigger track and the extra 200m are going to be to her liking.

"Her best two career runs were at Randwick in the Oaks and Adrian Knox, so she likes big tracks.

"Coming from Doomben, going up in trip onto a bigger surface points to a better result hopefully."

Bargain is raced by Waikato Stud’s Mark and Garry Chittick. - NZ Racing Desk