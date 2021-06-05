Huskies get hot from deep to see off Airs

Saturday, 5 June, 2021 - 00:21

The Sky Tower Auckland Huskies put on a professional display to take down a streaky, unpredictable, yet dangerous Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs side in New Plymouth on Friday night.

With new import Justin Bibbs out with injury, the Huskies knew this could be a banana skin game for them, but they stuck to coach Aaron Young's gameplan, dismantling the Airs through penetration, passing, and ultimately the outside game... sinking 17 three pointers in the 106-84 victory.

For the Airs the old, Marcel Jones (20pts) and the young, Carlin Davison (16pts) provided plenty of highlights, but it wasn't to be as the Huskies kept the home team at arm’s length from the get go to the let go in this one thanks in part to another double double for Chris Johnson

Taranaki Moutnainairs (84) lost to Auckland Huskies 106)

Airs: Marcel Jones (20pts, 7rbs, 5ast), Carlin Davison (16pts, 4rbs)

Huskies: Chris Johnson (26pts, 11rbs), Dontae Nance (19pts, 5rbs, 5ast), Zach Riley (18pts, 5ast)

Game Highlights

Chris Johnson put the Huskies on his back with a big double-double for the sled pullers. Still waiting to really get to know his new import partner, the long American was huge in this one. We expect to see him near the top of the MVP ladder some the end of the season.

Carlin Davison again showed why he is one of the most electric players in the Sal's NBL. The 17-year-old NPBHS student provided highlights at both ends, displaying once more just how bright his future is.

After a disappointing round 5, the Huskies will take this win. They now head home to Tamaki Makaurau to take on the Hawks in what will be a real litmus test of where they're at.

Stuff MVP Votes

Chris Johnson (Huskies) 9pts

Taki Fahrensohn (Huskies) 7pts

Brook Ruscoe (Huskies) 7pts

Marcel Jones (Airs) 5pts

Carlin Davison (Airs) 2pts