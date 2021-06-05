Pike stable strikes at Whanganui

Saturday, 5 June, 2021 - 17:47

Lightly raced Cambridge visitor Danger Strykes confirmed she has big future ahead of her with a comprehensive victory in the Listed John Turkington Forestry Ltd Castletown Stakes (1200m) at Whanganui on Saturday.

Handled confidently by rider Ryan Elliot, the Tony Pike-trained filly settled nicely on the outer behind a hot speed set up by race favourite Taoiseach. Angled into the clear at the 300m, Danger Strykes quickly dashed to the lead before holding out a late run from Ima Roca Bee to win by a neck, with Bellacontte making up good ground to finish third.

Pike, who was on track at Ellerslie, was delighted with the victory and the $8.70 win price on the totalisator.

"I can’t believe she blew out to that price as we were very confident she could win," Pike said.

"She had gone a nice race back in February when she ran third on debut, as she was still a very weak filly at that stage.

"We put her aside and she has really strengthened up nicely.

"I gave her a trial at home last month that she won quite comfortably and I thought she had trained on well since then.

"She is a filly we have always liked and she did the job nicely today."

Pike will now send the daughter of Astern back to the spelling paddock before looking ahead to some bigger spring targets.

"She was still a little green today as she pricked her ears when she hit the front and started gawking around," he said.

"I don’t think she liked the track that much either as she was dipping and diving ,so she can go out again and we will bring her back for some of those early spring three-year-old filly features."

Danger Strykes is out of the stakes-placed Stryker mare She Is Stryking and hails from an extended family that includes Gr.1 Caulfield Cup (2400m) placegetter Celestial Show. Twenty minutes later Pike had further reason to smile as promising two-year-old Tutukaka stormed home from near last to finish an eye-catching third in the Listed The Phoenix (1500m) at Eagle Farm.

The younger half-brother of recently retired champion mare Melody Belle is being set for the Listed Life Members Stakes (1800m) at the venue on June 26, with Pike delighted to see his charge finish off strongly over 1500m today.

"He was very good and may have even won the race if he drew a barrier as, from gate eight, he had no option than to go back last and ride for luck," Pike said.

"He was really finishing off nicely, with his last 200m his best, so I can’t wait for him to get to 1800m as he should absolutely lap it up.

"He also got a bit hot in front of the big crowd so the experience will do him the world of good as well." Pike made it a winning double for the day when Gallardo took out a rating 74 1400m event at Ellerslie.

- NZ Racing Desk