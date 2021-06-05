Marsh filly dominates strong Ellerslie line-up

Saturday, 5 June, 2021 - 17:48

Promising filly Oseleta confirmed her liking for rain affected tracks when she downed a handy line up of three-year-old rivals over 1200m at Ellerslie on Saturday.

The China Horse Club-bred and raced daughter of Deep Field had won second up at Matamata on a Slow 8-rated surface and looked suited when the Ellerslie track presented in the Slow 9 bracket on raceday.

Sent out a well-backed second favourite ($4.40) behind Taranaki visitor Butler, the Stephen Marsh-trained galloper settled well back for rider Michael McNab before looking to warm up approaching the home turn.

As the field fanned wide, McNab took the shortest route home as he shot Oseleta through a yawning gap one off the fence to strike the front at the 150m.

Butler was challenging hard wider on the track, but Oseleta had plenty in reserve as she held out the challenge by two lengths with last start winner Funtonic a further length away in third.

Marsh was pleased to see the filly back in the winner’s circle with such an eye-catching display.

"That was a great win as she drew wide (10) and had to go right back at the start," he said.

"Michael didn’t panic and took all the short cuts to get her into a challenging position in the run home.

"She finished off really strongly for a good win as that was a pretty handy field she beat for this time of the year."

Marsh is undecided about the immediate future for his charge who is the younger sister of Gr.3 Manawatu Classic (2000m) winner Valpolicella.

"I haven’t really looked too far ahead with her, but we know she handles wet tracks pretty well," he said.

"It was actually quite sticky out there and didn’t suit a number of runners, so it was a brave effort from her.

"She may have one more before she goes for a spell, but with natural improvement I think she can be quite a handy mare next season."

One of those runners not suited by the sticky track on the day was Marsh’s talented sprinter Run To Perfection, who finished out of the money as a $1.60 favourite.

"Run To Perfection never handled it an inch," Marsh said.

"Michael (McNab) said he knew he was in trouble 200m after the start so to run fourth was quite a good effort.

"He can have a few weeks in the paddock and come back in the spring as I think he can be very competitive again in his next campaign."

- NZ Racing Desk