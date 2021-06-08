Animal welfare advocates welcome greyhound racing inquiry - GPLNZ

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 11:05

Greyhound lovers are optimistic about the announcement of an independent inquiry into the racing industry.

"Usually the government doesn’t want to hear from the public on animal welfare issues. This time it’s different." Said Aaron Cross, spokesperson for the Greyhound Protection League.

The Minister for Racing, Grant Robertson, has appointed Sir Bruce Robertson QC to assess whether the racing industry has delivered on its commitments to reduce deaths and lessen injuries caused on the track. The inquiry will also consider if a more fundamental change in gambling policy is required, such as ending dog racing in New Zealand.

Advocates for greyhounds are calling this a "one-time deal" for racing participants.

"People who have seen disturbing things will usually reveal enough for us to know something bad’s going on, but not enough for authorities to take legal action".

"This is a one-time opportunity for people who have been involved to speak up directly about the problems in racing, to an authority who is prepared to listen, and effect real change."

"We encourage everyone who has an interest in greyhounds and their welfare to speak the truth to the review board, for the benefit of this inquiry. This is a rare chance, and it could very well be the industry's last, to address the problems in greyhound racing. "

"A genuine commitment to this review will improve the quality of life for greyhounds, but it’s up to racing participants to face the facts, and acknowledge the problems this activity creates."

"We hope greyhound adopters will also share their experiences and observations with their adopted dogs too. The survivors of racing carry many emotional and physical scars. It’s time to tell their stories, while remembering there have been so many just put down and forgotten."

Greyhound racing has been under the spotlight in recent times over methamphetamine, live baiting, allegations of mass culling, injuries and declaring inaccurate information. The Greyhound Protection League is petitioning for a ban. Over 30,000 people have now signed.

The Department of Internal Affairs has extended the deadline to the 11th of June.