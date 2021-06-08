SENZ app to broadcast second NZ v England cricket test

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 14:03

New Zealand sports fans will get a taste of what’s to come from soon-to-launch nationwide sports radio network SENZ app with live, free and exclusive audio commentary of this week’s second cricket test between New Zealand and England.

With the Black Caps poised to take part in the World Test Championship final later in June, the second test at Edgbaston shapes as a vital, final dress rehearsal for the upcoming clash with India.

Using the SENZ app, will provide ball-by-ball descriptions live from the ground at Edgbaston, courtesy of a team featuring some of the biggest names in cricket commentary.

The coverage will be anchored by veteran commentator Adam Collins, with New Zealand’s voice of cricket Jeremy Coney one of his expert analysts. Also on board is much-loved English broadcaster David "Bumble" Lloyd.

Making up the commentary are former Middlesex women’s captain Izzy Westbury, seasoned caller Daniel Norcross and Wisden Cricket Monthly editor Phil Walker.

"We are delighted to be able to bring live cricket commentary to our listeners via our SENZ app, with such an experienced and entertaining team," said Jodie Simm, Acting CEO of SENZ.

"Live coverage of the sporting events most important to New Zealanders will form a big part of what we do moving forward on SENZ, so to be able to whet the appetite of our audience in this way is something we’re thrilled about."

To catch all the action, listeners in New Zealand simply need to download the SENZ app from the app store.

The soon to be launched SENZ will become New Zealand’s new home of sport and racing and aims to be the destination for New Zealand sports fans.

Sports Entertainment Network is a dynamic multi-platform sports and entertainment business, connecting brands with fans across radio, television, digital, publishing, stadiums and events.

DETAILS

New Zealand v England, second cricket test, Edgbaston

June 10-14 (Hours of play (NZT): 10pm - 5am)

Download the SENZ app from the App store.