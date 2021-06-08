Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship gears up for new season

Tuesday, 8 June, 2021 - 20:01

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing New Zealand will reprise its super successful TR86 test day in Christchurch recently with a series of test days for prospective Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship drivers at Hampton Downs over the coming months.

A full complement of 12 drivers tested three cars across the day under expert tuition from proven race winners at the South Island track and the format at the North Island test days - to be held from June through to October - will be the same.

Drivers will also benefit from factory engineering support and state of the art data analysis on the test days at the national circuit, vital ingredients in a racing driver's development that are not available from other testing programmes for other types of junior racing categories. As with the South Island day, expert drivers will be on hand to observe and coach test drivers throughout the day with the clear objective they leave the day as better racing drivers.

"The days will be full factory tests with that level of support and the opportunity for all drivers to learn from the very best this country has to offer in domestic saloon car racing," explained category manager Geoff Short.

"There is no series for saloon cars in New Zealand that has proven it can match the blend of competitiveness, driver progression and value for money that the Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship offers its drivers.

"The test days will give every driver who comes along a good taste of that and how they can develop their skills and progress their careers in a professionally backed and cost effective championship."

Last season proved to be one of the best in seven years of Toyota 86 racing in New Zealand, seeing the title fought out between three drivers at different stages of their careers.

Champion Rowan Shepherd is an established national star looking for international racing opportunities while Ryan Wood, who finished third, is at the start of a very promising circuit racing career. Runner up Simon Evans is both a domestic and international champion.

The last championship also saw the emergence of eye-catching new talents in the shape of Marco Giltrap and Hugo Allen.

The first day takes place at Hampton Downs on June 17th.

Best Bars Toyota 86 Championship test day programme

Hampton Downs - 17 June

Hampton Downs- 22 July

Hampton Downs- 23 August

Hampton Downs- 17 September

Hampton Downs - 13 October