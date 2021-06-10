Williamson ruled out of second Test, Latham to captain

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 01:01

Captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test of the G.J. Gardner Homes BLACKCAPS Tour of England as he rests his irritated left-elbow.

Williamson has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March and coach Gary Stead said it was still troubling him.

"It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one," he said.

"He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.

"The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18."

Tom Latham will captain the side for the third time in Williamson’s absence, while Will Young comes into the starting XI and will bat at number three.

