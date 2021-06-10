Free skills and drills with the Highlanders

Thursday, 10 June, 2021 - 15:19

The Edgar Centre and Harraways hosted another FREE skills and drills session with the mighty Highlanders last Friday, ahead of their winning home game on Saturday! This was the final of these events for the season but are sure to return next year.

A great time was had by all as the Highlanders took the kids through their paces. It was an action-packed couple of hours where the kids met their favourite players; learned new skills and drills and had a go at zorbing alongside their rugby heroes. Delicious and nutritious oat snacks and samples were given out as well as spot prizes.

Special signed leaflets containing the Highlanders’ favourite, nutritious, homegrown Harraways oat recipes (developed by Rebecca (Bex) Jackson, Performance Nutritionist to the Highlanders) were given to all those who attended. The Highlanders want to demonstrate how important it is to eat good nutritious food to support a healthy body and mind. These kids can now try the players’ fave recipes at home.

Dunedin’s homegrown Harraways; the Highlanders and the Edgar Centre are all working together to create these exciting experiences for their local community.