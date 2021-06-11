Racing NZ welcomes racing integrity appointments

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 15:35

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, Harness Racing New Zealand and Greyhound Racing New Zealand today welcomed the appointment of the Racing Integrity Board and its new chief executive Mike Clement.

"Maintaining the very highest standards of racing integrity and animal welfare is critically important to the ongoing success of New Zealand’s racing industry, and to delivering on the potential unlocked by the Government’s reform of the industry," Sean Hannan, Chair of Racing New Zealand said.

The Racing Integrity Board was appointed by the Minister for Racing following nominations from the racing Codes and TAB NZ and comes into being on 1 July 2020.