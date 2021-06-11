Chiefs Rugby Club hold auctions to provide beds for kiwi kids

Friday, 11 June, 2021 - 17:14

The Chiefs Rugby Club are currently auctioning off 23 Gallagher Chiefs Performance Tees, a signed 2016 Gallagher Chiefs jersey and Liam Messam’s MÄori All Blacks jersey in support of Variety - The Children’s Charity’s Warm Hearts Winter Appeal.

The Gallagher Chiefs wore a special "Variety - The Children's Charity Performance Tee" during their warmup before their match against the Melbourne Rebels on Sunday 6 June. Each of these tees will be signed by the individual who wore them.

The items are being auctioned to help raise over $17,000 to provide beds and bedding for 50 Kiwi kids thanks to the club’s community partner Variety - The Children’s Charity. Last year the club managed to raise over $17,000 to achieve the same goal centred around a home match against the Highlanders.

All funds raised from each item will be donated to the charity’s Warm Hearts Winter Appeal. The auctions are currently live and will run until Tuesday 15th June, except for Liam Messam’s MÄori All Blacks Jersey which will run until Thursday 17th June.

Variety - The Children’s Charity CEO Susan Glasgow said: "Variety’s partnership with the Gallagher Chiefs and their support of our Warm Hearts Winter Appeal enables us to provide brand new beds and warm bedding to Kiwi kids who are sleeping on the floor or bed-sharing. A warm, dry bed of their own, helps a child stay healthy and out of hospital. A healthy child is a child who can thrive, learn and dream. The Chiefs community of fans get behind this campaign every year and with their support we can achieve our target of providing beds to 553 kids this winter."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: ""We are proud to have Variety - The Children’s Charity as one of our official community partners. It has been great to see our community, sponsors and stakeholders join us in supporting their Warm Hearts Winter Appeal so far. We are hoping as a Club we can reach out target we have set ourselves and provide 50 beds for kiwi kids this winter."

The auctions are currently on Trademe and donations can still be made through the Chiefs website.

Donations: https://store.chiefs.co.nz/collections/variety-the-childrens-charity

Performance Tee Auctions: https://bit.ly/3whhYSK

2016 Signed Gallagher Chiefs Jersey: https://bit.ly/3pIlFhJ

Liam Messam’s MÄori All Blacks Jersey: https://bit.ly/3zkfJzW