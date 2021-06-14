SKY to broadcast all matches for the Farah Palmer Cup

Monday, 14 June, 2021 - 21:30

For the first time in the history of the Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) presented by Bunnings Warehouse, all matches are to be broadcast live and available to SKY Sport customers for the 2021 season. In addition, every week a Bunnings Warehouse FPC match and NPC match will be available Free to Air.

SKY has been working towards televising all 44 games in the FPC presented by Bunnings Warehouse competition for a few years now and for good reason, Sophie Moloney, SKY CEO said.

"Our SKY Nation research tells us that more than 70% of SKY Sport customers are interested in women’s sport, and we already have a huge offer of netball, basketball, athletics, league, cricket and surfing, to name a few. It is great to see research from WISPA (Women in Sport Aotearoa) that 53% of New Zealand adults now consider "gender equity in sport" to be an important social cause."

"Women’s rugby is skilled, athletic, powerful and unique - and now, everyone can see how superb it is, wherever the Farah Palmer Cup is played," said Moloney.

Cate Sexton, New Zealand Rugby Head of Women’s Rugby explains this move isn’t just an opportunity to showcase the commitment and dedication of women’s rugby players, it will also inspire women into the sport.

"With the increasing profile of both international and national competitions, we have seen tremendous growth in the fan-base, support and involvement from women in rugby at all levels. There is a real interest in playing, getting involved in and watching the game, it’s great to see."

"The resource for women’s rugby has also grown significantly over the years, having the support of SKY as a partner is fantastic," said Sexton.

The 2021 FPC presented by Bunnings Warehouse returns to the Premiership - Championship format this year, kicking off on Saturday 17th July, the nine-week season is a must watch. Tune into SKY Sport for every game of the FPC presented by Bunnings Warehouse.

For the latest 2021 FPC presented by Bunnings Warehouse draw: https://www.provincial.rugby/farah-palmer-cup/fixtures-and-results/