Swimming NZ partners with MyTogs app

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 09:59

Swimming New Zealand and Pushstack, NZ based Software design, development and consultancy company, have formed a partnership to develop and launch a new app called mytogs, to be provided free to all Swimming NZ members and their friends and families via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The mytogs app is able to track a swimmer’s performance over time by accessing and evaluating the swimmer’s times they acquire at local and national swim meets. Through the mytogs app, a swimmer can see their times displayed in a graph and table format including race splits and personal bests.

Times can easily be converted from long course to short course with swimmers having the ability to set target qualification times and compare their personal best times against other swimmers throughout the country, in an easy to read and access format.

Swimming New Zealand CEO, Steve Johns, says "the introduction of the mytogs app is a major step forward in Swimming NZ’s desire to use data as a key driver of improved performance across the organisation and is a really exciting addition to the technology available to our members".

Johns also says, "the team at Pushstack has developed an outstanding monitoring tool that I am sure will become the go-to app for our members, their families and friends".

Puchstack’s Sam Chan is excited about the partnership too saying, "we too are very excited to collaborate with Swimming New Zealand and improve engagement with the New Zealand swimming communities."

"We are passionate about swimming, though not competitive swimmers ourselves. With a young swimmer in our household, I have watched many swimmers training day in and day out - the discipline, and commitment swimmers and their parents show to their sport is unparalleled to anything else I have seen."

mytogs is officially live via the App Store and Google Play.