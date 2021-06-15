Extended squads named for Oceania Sevens

Tuesday, 15 June, 2021 - 16:05

The All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens depart for the Oceania Sevens in Townsville, Australia next Tuesday, with both sides carrying an extended squad for the last tournament before Olympic selection.

Facing their Australian and Fijian counterparts in the Oceania Sevens will be the first time the teams have travelled offshore since the start of last year.

All Blacks Sevens Coach Clark Laidlaw said with a fully fit squad to pick from, this initial selection was hard.

"There were definitely some tight calls with players who have missed out, but we know their time will come and they will be really good players for us in the future."

Laidlaw said there are two focuses in Townsville; playing good rugby and confirming selections in the Olympic squad.

"We’ve created a lot of competition for places so it's important we play as well as we can next week and then we can turn our attention to making some tough decisions when it comes to that Olympics squad."

Black Ferns Sevens Co-Coach Allan Bunting said the team is looking forward to facing different opposition.

"Playing other teams is important, Fiji will bring something different, and we expect the Australian team to be strong. We’ve been building our foundations for a while so this is about cementing that squad for the Olympics."

The Oceania Sevens runs across 25-27 June with the Olympic squads to be named on 30 June.

All Blacks Sevens squad is: Kurt Baker, Caleb Clarke, Dylan Collier, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Trael Joass, Andrew Knewstubb, Vilimoni Koroi, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Tone Ng Shiu, Amanaki Nicole, Akuila Rokolisoa, William Warbrick, Regan Ware, Joe Webber and Kitiona Vai.

Black Ferns Sevens squad is: Shakira Baker, Michaela Blyde, Kelly Brazier, Gayle Broughton, Dhys Faleafaga, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Stacey Fluhler, Sarah Hirini, Jazmin Hotham, Shiray Kaka, Tyla Nathan-Wong, Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, Alena Saili, Terina Te Tamaki, Ruby Tui, Niall Williams, Tenika Willison and Portia Woodman.