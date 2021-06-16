Wednesday, 16 June, 2021 - 08:00

MÄori All Blacks Coach Clayton McMillan has named a strong squad ahead of their two-match series against Manu Samoa.

It will be the first time the sides have met since 2008, with matches at Sky Stadium in Wellington (June 26) and an exciting double header alongside the All Blacks and Tonga at Mt Smart in Auckland (July 3).

The squad features two debutants, 21-year-old Waikato and Chiefs prop Ollie Norris along with Otago and Highlanders loose forward Josh Dickson.

Ash Dixon has been named as kÄpene of the squad, having made his debut for the side in 2013 he has led the past five campaigns.

Ollie Norris has had a meteoric rise in the front row, only converting positions from the loose forwards in his last year at St Peter’s Cambridge and has since earnt 10 caps for Waikato and 16 for the Chiefs.

Josh Dickson’s form, tireless work rate and aerial skills have also been recognised.

"Josh has been consistent performer throughout both Super Rugby for the Highlanders and NPC for Otago," said McMillan.

"He is highly regarded for his ability in the line out and has an established relationship with Ash, Pari Pari and Manaaki. Having combinations like this will be important when preparing for a short campaign.

"Ollie has progressed through New Zealand age group teams and has transitioned really well into Super Rugby. He has a strong set piece, but stood out with his ball playing ability which will suit the style of play we will be hoping to achieve.

"Following the departure of Ross Wright and the experienced Ben May it allows us to grow our front row," said McMillan.

The MÄori All Blacks played one match in 2021, a 28-21 victory over Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

"We introduced a number of new players into our environment last year so to have them back for this series is pleasing. I am confident that Ollie and Josh will transition from their Super clubs to our whÄnau with ease.

"We only have a short build up, and we are expecting a fierce challenge from Samoa as they lead into their World Cup qualifying match. We know that will add an extra edge to the match and that is something we are looking forward to.

"Our players have an immense amount of pride pulling on the MÄori All Blacks jersey and with that representing their whÄnau and iwi, and we know that our Samoan brothers feel the same. Playing alongside the All Blacks v Tonga match at Mt Smart will be a very special occasion"

McMillan is joined in the coaching group again by Roger Randle and for the first time, Chris Gibbes, from the Hurricanes.

"Chris is a highly experienced coach who will bring with him a wealth of knowledge. He is a specialised forwards coach and is well known for bringing a hard edge which will be an important trait."

"His younger brother, Jono, was a great captain of the MÄori All Blacks, this is an opportunity for Chris to now add his mark to the MÄori All Blacks whÄnau."

MÄori All Blacks Squad is;

Props:

Josh Hohneck Otago NgÄti Manuhiri / NgÄti WhÄtua

Pouri Rakete-Stones Hawkes Bay NgÄpuhi

Ollie Norris- Waikato NgÄpuhi

Marcel Renata Auckland NgÄti WhÄnaunga / NgÄi Takoto

Tamaiti Williams Canterbury NgÄpuhi

Hookers:

Ash Dixon (kÄpene) Hawkes Bay NgÄti Tahinga

Kurt Eklund Bay of Plenty NgÄti Kahu

Locks:

Manaaki Selby-Rickit Bay Of Plenty NgÄti Raukawa / NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa

Isaia Walker-Leawere Hawkes Bay NgÄti Porou

Pari Pari Parkinson Tasman Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui

Josh Dickson- Otago NgÄi Tahu

Loose Forwards:

Billy Harmon Canterbury NgÄi Tahu

Reed Prinsep Canterbury Te RÄrawa

Whetukamokamo Douglas Bay of Plenty NgÄti Porou / NgÄti Whakaue

Half Backs:

Bryn Hall North Harbour NgÄti Ranginui

Sam Nock Northland NgÄpuhi

First five-eighths

Otere Black Bay of Plenty NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa

Josh Ioane Otago Te RÄrawa

Midfield

Billy Proctor Wellington Ngai Te Rangi / NgÄpuhi

Quinn Tupaea Waikato Waikato

Alex Nankivell Tasman NgÄpuhi

Outside Backs

Sean Wainui Bay of Plenty NgÄi Tuhoe / NgÄ Arikikaiputahi / NgÄti Porou

Shaun Stevenson North Harbour NgÄpuhi

Jonah Lowe Hawkes Bay NgÄti Pikiao

Kaleb Trask Bay of Plenty NgÄpuhi

-Debutant