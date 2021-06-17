NZTR Horse of the Year Awards announcement - New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 14:17

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR) is delighted to announce the 2021 New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards will be held in Hamilton on Sunday, 12 September.

"Following the disruption of Covid last year, which led to the Awards being held as a virtual event, we are looking forward to celebrating our high achievers in person this year," NZTR CEO Bernard Saundry said.

"NZTR is welcoming SENZ, the Kiwi wing of Sports Entertainment Network, as the major partner for 2021."

"We are excited to have SENZ on board for the Awards and, having worked closely with SEN in Australia over the past 12 months, we are looking forward to their impact on the New Zealand market," Saundry said.

In addition to being available via its App, SENZ has also picked up the radio frequencies previous used by Radio Trackside and is soon to launch across the country.

Sports Entertainment Network CEO Craig Hutchison said that SENZ was proud to partner the Awards.

‘’SENZ is excited to expand its racing offering and partnering with such a prestigious racing industry event, which recognises the top performers’’.

"New Zealand owners, breeders, trainers, jockeys and participants have united to drive the industry forward despite the most difficult circumstances ever encountered on the back of the global pandemic.

"It has been a great year for New Zealand racing, and we can’t wait to see who is anointed the SENZ Horse of the Year."

The annual New Zealand Thoroughbred Horse of the Year Awards is New Zealand’s premier racing industry event, with the black-tie gala dinner attended by leading owners, trainers, breeders, jockeys, and other industry participants.

The Awards recognise the country’s top performers, as voted by an independent panel of industry experts, culminating in the prestigious Horse of the Year trophy.

The 2021 event will be held in the Heaphy Room at Claudelands, Hamilton on Sunday, 12 September. Details regarding ticket sales will be released shortly.