Sport NZ appoints new directors

Thursday, 17 June, 2021 - 16:59

Duane Kale, Karen Vercoe, Rakesh Naidoo, Robyn Cockburn and Suri Bartlett have been appointed to the board of Sport NZ. They replace Hilary Poole, Jason Shoebridge (Deputy Chair), Kylie Clegg and Rowan Simpson, with an additional (ninth) position being added to the board.

Current director Raewyn Lovett has been appointed Deputy Chair. The other (continuing) board members are Bill Moran (Chair), Beatrice FaumuinÄ and Dr Farah Palmer.

"These are exciting appointments that will add new and different experiences to our Board and bring deeply diverse perspectives as we work toward Sport NZ’s vision to get Every Body Active," says Sport NZ Chair Bill Moran.

"I look forward to their contribution to the board’s discussions and decision making as Sport NZ continues the implementation of its current strategy and supports the sector to improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders through sport and physical activity. We also have a unique opportunity to make sure our own governance and structure are right for the future through an independent review of the Sport NZ Group to be completed this year," says Bill Moran.

On behalf of the board, Bill Moran paid tribute to Hilary, Jason, Kylie and Rowan for their collective and individual contributions that leave strong building blocks in place for the new Board.

"They helped develop the new strategy, Every Body Active, making improved wellbeing through play, active recreation and sport the overriding focus of Sport NZ and our system investment. Individually and collectively they have placed a much stronger focus on system sustainability and futures thinking, particularly in response to Covid-19. They also promoted the board's approach to risk, compliance and reporting and the application of best governance practice," says Bill Moran.

Profiles of the five new directors are included below.