Tuatara to sit out the 2021-22 season before 2022-23 return

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 12:01

The Auckland Tuatara has opted to make an early call to sit out the 2021-22 Australian Baseball League season to because of uncertainty around travel during the COVID pandemic and to allow the league to confirm a schedule.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Auckland franchise, the ABL and its clubs to consider the "what if" scenarios and having a team from outside of Australia competing comes with significant risk while both countries continue to protect themselves against the virus.

With the complete backing of the ABL and fellow clubs, the Auckland Tuatara will skip the ABL season and immediately start work on putting together a baseball program for Kiwi fans in Auckland and around the country for the summer as well as planning for their return to the league in 2022-23 and beyond.

"It is an incredibly difficult decision to come to," Auckland Tuatara chairman Noel Davies said.

"It really hurt the franchise not playing last season, but in hindsight it proved the sensible thing to do. It meant our players were not locked down in Australia and it protected ourselves from financial risk. Because we wanted to play in the league, we waited until very late last year to make that tough call and that put pressure on the rest of the league.

"This time around we all agreed we needed to make a strong call early and that is what we have done.

"We are committed to playing in the ABL and we know that by taking this step and going through this short-term pain we will allow ourselves to be able to compete in the longer term."

The ABL has endorsed the decision and have promised to assist the Tuatara with delivering some baseball to Kiwi fans in New Zealand this summer.

"The Auckland Tuatara are a very key part of the ABL and we would love for them to have been able to play this season," Baseball Australia president David Hynes said.

"We needed to confirm a schedule and that is very difficult for the Tuatara to commit to given the uncertainty presented with Covid outbreaks presenting a risk to the wellbeing of athletes and staff, coupled with the commercial risk to the ABL, Tuatara and ABL licensees through games being cancelled and rescheduled as was the case with last season.

"We applaud the early decision, and we know it is the safest option for everyone.

"We saw what they are capable of in 2019-20 and we look forward to seeing the Tuatara return to the league next season and beyond."

Davies confirmed the Auckland Tuatara will look to stage a number of baseball activities and will attempt to bring players and coaches out from the United States this summer.

"We obviously need to iron out some detail, but the plan will be to deliver baseball to our fans this summer," he said.

"We are already planning on some facility upgrades, creating better pathways to bring young Kiwi talent through to the ABL and putting on the best show we can given the circumstances.

"The good thing is we; the league and other clubs are all in this together and we will get through it in a better position by working together.

"The other franchises have been great and there is already talk about playing some non-competition games should the COVID situation allow.

"We want to thank our loyal sponsors and fans for hanging in there with us. It has been hugely disappointing not to be playing but the future is bright, and we look forward to sharing that with you."