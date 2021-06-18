Countdown to 2022 Paralympics celebrated at Adecco Paralympics New Zealand Gala Dinner

Friday, 18 June, 2021 - 13:18

Last night saw Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) together with partner Adecco New Zealand continued to focus on two Paralympic Games taking place in quick succession with 67 days to go to Tokyo 2020

Paralympic Games and 259 days to go to Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. The celebrations in the presence of 16 Paralympians and Para athletes some already selected and others aiming for selection to the New Zealand Paralympic Team to take on the world at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022. They were joined by 150 guests who came together for PNZ’s 7th annual Adecco New Zealand Prime Minister’s Dinner at the Park Hyatt, Auckland.

Paralympian #183 Holly Robinson along with her coach Raylene Bates gave an official address. She said: "The countdown to a Paralympic Games is always exciting because it's when those long term plans start to come to fruition. It's a feeling I've had before but look forward to as we lead into what will be my third Paralympic Games."

Guests were also treated to a surprise performance from Drax Project who showed their support of the New Zealand Paralympic Team by performing two smash hits. Drax Project came to prominence in 2017 with the single "Woke Up Late", which was certified triple platinum.

Fiona Allan (Chief Executive, Paralympics New Zealand) said: "We believe our Paralympians and Para athletes through their hard work, determination and success will continue to change perceptions of disability therefore transforming lives through Para sport. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games we are anticipating the New Zealand Paralympic Team may include up to 40 Para athletes likely to compete in up to 7 Para sports, while at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games the New Zealand Paralympic Team may include up to 4 Para athletes competing in Para alpine skiing. This is such an exciting time and I wish all New Zealand Paralympians and Para athletes all the best in their bid for success representing the nation and others that continue to aim for nomination and selection this year."

Teresa Moore (Chief Executive, Adecco) said: "Partnering with Paralympics New Zealand has enriched our business. Through perseverance and commitment, we have learnt that anything can be achieved; their values resonate deeply with our business. The evening was an opportunity to share with our clients and guests that Paralympics New Zealand represents ‘inclusiveness’ that being social inclusion and societal opportunity. As a leading employer across the employment labour market, we see our position as key to educate and assist with creating awareness about inclusiveness in the workplace."

Paralympians attending the event included:

- Paralympian #158 Adam Hall, an established force on the world stage having won 2 gold and a bronze medal across 4 Paralympic Winter Games.

- Paralympian #166 Sophie Pascoe - New Zealand’s most decorated Paralympian having won 15 Paralympic medals in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016. Tokyo 2020 will be Sophie’s fourth Paralympics.

- Paralympian #183 Holly Robinson, grew up in Hokitika then moved to Dunedin in 2011 to train with her coach Raylene Bates. Holly was selected the following year for the London 2012 Paralympic Games and went on to be named flag bearer and win a silver medal in javelin at Rio 2016.

- Paralympian #192 Caitlin Dore made her debut at Rio 2016 in javelin placing 7th. Tokyo 2020 will see Caitlin compete this time in shot put. An event in which she set a new national record just 8 months after making the change.

- Paralympian #201 Tupou Neiufi made her Paralympic debut at the age of 15 in fantastic style placing 7th in the 100m Backstroke at Rio 2016. In 2019 she set a new world record.

- Paralympian #205 Jesse Reynolds competed in his first Paralympic Games in Rio 2016, where he broke two of his personal best records. He went on to compete in the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships in London and is now firmly focused on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

This outstanding group of Paralympians aiming for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 were thrilled to be joined by Paralympian #96 Duane Kale, 6-time Paralympic medallist, a PNZ Board member and Vice President of the International Paralympic Committee; Paralympian #168 and Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission Paula Tesoriero; and Paralympian #142 Dan Buckingham who was part of the Athens 2004 gold medal winning Wheel Blacks and presenter of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games broadcast in New Zealand.

Para athletes attending the event included: .

- Lisa Adams, was selected in the New Zealand team for the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships just 18 months after first picking up a shot. In the F37 shot put competition Lisa broke her own world record three times and came away with the gold medal.

- Cody Everson, is known for his positive attitude and competitive spirit which has lead him to become the captain of the Wheel Blacks, wheelchair rugby team. After a 13 year absence from the NZ Paralympic Team Cody will be leading the Wheel Blacks at Tokyo 2020.

- Corbin Hart competed at his first international competition last month in Hungary after only 10 months in a kayak. He stamped his mark on the Para canoe world qualifying a boat for New Zealand in the KL3 200m for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

- Gareth Lynch's incredible 5 year journey through rehabilitation and Para sport, saw him become a key member of the Wheel Blacks. After selection to the NZ Paralympic Team he will now make his Paralympic debut in Tokyo 2020.

- Eltje Malzbender, is known for her determination and work ethic. In 2019, she brought home two gold medals from the UCI Para Cycling World Championships in The Netherlands in the road race and time trial.

- Neelam O'Neill has been shooting competitively since the age of 15. Neelam's dedication and drive has seen her achieve incredible results in competitions around the world.

- Gavin Rolton has been playing Wheelchair rugby since 2007 and was selected for the Wheel Blacks team just two years later. Gavin is now a senior member of the Wheel Blacks and continues to be one of the top players in the world for his point class.