Maori All Blacks team named to play Manu Samoa in Wellington

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 13:08

MÄori All Blacks team named to play Manu Samoa in Wellington

Two debutants named

MÄori All Blacks first test in Wellington since 1993

The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Manu Samoa under Covid Alert Level 2 at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 26 June (Kick-off: 7.05PM NZT, LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Sky Sport NZ).

The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).

Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄpuhi)

Ash Dixon (KÄpene) © (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders/NgÄti Tahinga)

Josh Hohneck (Otago/Highlanders/ NgÄti Manuhiri /NgÄti WhÄtua)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders/NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)

Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te RÄrawa)

Billy Harmon (Canterbury/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)

Whetukamokamo Douglas (Bay of Plenty/Crusaders/ NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue)

Bryn Hall (North Harbour/Crusaders/ NgÄti Ranginui)

Otere Black (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

Sean Wainui (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou)

Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄti Kahu)

Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/NgÄpuhi)

Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/ NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄi Takoto)

Josh Dickson (Otago/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)

Jacob Norris (Tasman/NgÄpuhi)

Sam Nock (Northland/Blues/NgÄpuhi)

Josh Ioane (Otago/Highlanders/Te RÄrawa)

Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay/Chiefs/NgÄti Pikiao)

Unavailable for selection:

Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman/Highlanders/Te WhÄnau Apanui)

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan has named an exciting blend of experience and rising young talent with the selection of two debuting MÄori All Blacks on the bench, NgÄi Tahu lock Josh Dickson and NgÄpuhi loose forward Jacob Norris.

The MÄori All Blacks starting pack features an experienced front row of loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones (NgÄpuhi), tighthead prop Josh Hohneck (NgÄti Manuhiri) and KÄpene Ash Dixon (NgÄti Tahinga) at hooker. Blues hooker Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu) alongside fellow teammate, tighthead prop Marcel Renata (NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄti Takoto) and Crusaders Rookie of the Year Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi) will provide impact off the bench.

Locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) will start, with Highlanders and Otago lock Dickson (NgÄi Tahu) to debut off the bench. A formidable Canterbury loose forward combination of Reed Prinsep (Te RÄrawa) and Billy Harmon (NgÄti Tahu) will take the field in jerseys six and seven respectively, with Norris (NgÄpuhi) set to debut off the bench. Whetukamokamo Douglas (NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue) starts at number eight to round out the forward pack.

In the backs, Bryn Hall (NgÄti Ranginui) and Otere Black (NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) will combine at nine and ten. Halfback Sam Nock (NgÄpuhi) and first-five eighth Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) will ably provide cover on the bench. An exciting midfield combination of Alex Nankivell (NgÄpuhi) and Billy Proctor (Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) with start at 12 and 13.

An electrifying Chiefs back three of Sean Wainui (NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) on the right, at Kaleb Trask (NgÄpuhi) at fullback will start with teammate Jonah Lowe (NgÄti Pikiao) to be injected off the bench.

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating a competitive challenge from our Samoan brothers on Saturday. They are a physical team, with a threatening attack. We know they would have prepared well and will be excited for the challenge ahead."

"It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase MÄori rugby. We have an experienced and talented group of individuals who are continuing to push for higher honours. This is their opportunity to put their hand up."

"It will be a really proud moment for Josh and Jacob to not only represent this team, but their whÄnau and their iwi," said McMillan.

It has been 28 years since the MÄori All Blacks last played in Wellington, when they hosted the British and Irish Lions in 1993 at Athletic Park. McMillan said the team are excited to take the field in Wellington once more.

"While this week has had its challenges, we have continued to prepare well and there is some excitement among the team to play in Wellington. We are obviously disappointed we are unable to perform in front of our whÄnau and pÄ (fans), but we still want to deliver a performance they can be proud of," finished McMillan.