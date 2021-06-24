Maori All Blacks team named to play Manu Samoa in Wellington

|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori All Blacks team named to play Manu Samoa in Wellington
Two debutants named
MÄori All Blacks first test in Wellington since 1993
The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Manu Samoa under Covid Alert Level 2 at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday 26 June (Kick-off: 7.05PM NZT, LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Sky Sport NZ).
The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).
Pouri Rakete-Stones (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄpuhi)
Ash Dixon (KÄpene) © (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders/NgÄti Tahinga)
Josh Hohneck (Otago/Highlanders/ NgÄti Manuhiri /NgÄti WhÄtua)
Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders/NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)
Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te RÄrawa)
Billy Harmon (Canterbury/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)
Whetukamokamo Douglas (Bay of Plenty/Crusaders/ NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue)
Bryn Hall (North Harbour/Crusaders/ NgÄti Ranginui)
Otere Black (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
Sean Wainui (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou)
Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi)
Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄti Kahu)
Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/NgÄpuhi)
Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/ NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄi Takoto)
Josh Dickson (Otago/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)
Jacob Norris (Tasman/NgÄpuhi)
Sam Nock (Northland/Blues/NgÄpuhi)
Josh Ioane (Otago/Highlanders/Te RÄrawa)
Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay/Chiefs/NgÄti Pikiao)
Unavailable for selection:
Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman/Highlanders/Te WhÄnau Apanui)
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan has named an exciting blend of experience and rising young talent with the selection of two debuting MÄori All Blacks on the bench, NgÄi Tahu lock Josh Dickson and NgÄpuhi loose forward Jacob Norris.
The MÄori All Blacks starting pack features an experienced front row of loosehead prop Pouri Rakete-Stones (NgÄpuhi), tighthead prop Josh Hohneck (NgÄti Manuhiri) and KÄpene Ash Dixon (NgÄti Tahinga) at hooker. Blues hooker Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu) alongside fellow teammate, tighthead prop Marcel Renata (NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄti Takoto) and Crusaders Rookie of the Year Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi) will provide impact off the bench.
Locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) will start, with Highlanders and Otago lock Dickson (NgÄi Tahu) to debut off the bench. A formidable Canterbury loose forward combination of Reed Prinsep (Te RÄrawa) and Billy Harmon (NgÄti Tahu) will take the field in jerseys six and seven respectively, with Norris (NgÄpuhi) set to debut off the bench. Whetukamokamo Douglas (NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue) starts at number eight to round out the forward pack.
In the backs, Bryn Hall (NgÄti Ranginui) and Otere Black (NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) will combine at nine and ten. Halfback Sam Nock (NgÄpuhi) and first-five eighth Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) will ably provide cover on the bench. An exciting midfield combination of Alex Nankivell (NgÄpuhi) and Billy Proctor (Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) with start at 12 and 13.
An electrifying Chiefs back three of Sean Wainui (NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou) on the left wing, Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) on the right, at Kaleb Trask (NgÄpuhi) at fullback will start with teammate Jonah Lowe (NgÄti Pikiao) to be injected off the bench.
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We are anticipating a competitive challenge from our Samoan brothers on Saturday. They are a physical team, with a threatening attack. We know they would have prepared well and will be excited for the challenge ahead."
"It will be a great opportunity for us to showcase MÄori rugby. We have an experienced and talented group of individuals who are continuing to push for higher honours. This is their opportunity to put their hand up."
"It will be a really proud moment for Josh and Jacob to not only represent this team, but their whÄnau and their iwi," said McMillan.
It has been 28 years since the MÄori All Blacks last played in Wellington, when they hosted the British and Irish Lions in 1993 at Athletic Park. McMillan said the team are excited to take the field in Wellington once more.
"While this week has had its challenges, we have continued to prepare well and there is some excitement among the team to play in Wellington. We are obviously disappointed we are unable to perform in front of our whÄnau and pÄ (fans), but we still want to deliver a performance they can be proud of," finished McMillan.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice