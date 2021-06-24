SENZ launching on July 19

Thursday, 24 June, 2021 - 15:14

SENZ today pledged to deliver New Zealand’s most devoted and dedicated 24/7 sports coverage ever of national teams as it unveiled Monday July 19 as its much-awaited start date for SENZ.

Sports Entertainment Network CEO Craig Hutchison hosted the SENZ media event in Auckland today at the famous Eden Park stadium, hours after the Blackcaps completed history as inaugural ICC world champions.

Retired Blackcaps captain Brendon McCullum was in great spirits, off the back of the win last night, and his excitement was echoed by everyone in the room, about the soon to be launched SENZ.

‘’July cannot come soon enough… SENZ is what New Zealand is missing, the New Zealand sporting public are very involved, and we love to punch above our weight and have a say. McCullum said.

The July 19 launch, on almost 30 radio stations across New Zealand and the SENZ app, will set the tone days out from the re scheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The stations will begin with live audio rights for the NZ Warriors, Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand’s cricket tour of Australia, and a raft of global sports.

An above the line marketing campaign to be launched with campaign across TV, outdoor and newspapers.

Hutchison pledged SENZ would enrich the lives of sports fans each day.

"SENZ is kiwi for sport - and will be a welcome place for all sports fans to engage their passions," Hutchison said.

"New Zealand deserves its own 24/7 sports platform across radio, streaming, podcast and video.

"We can’t wait until July 19 and celebrate the nation’s great love of its sporting heroes and identities."

SENZ, will deliver live sport broadcasting, racing and sports-talk content connecting brands to fans. And there will be no shortage of banter and laughs.

Legendary sports broadcaster Ian Smith cannot wait to get on air as host of mornings on SENZ.

‘’To be given this opportunity at my age and this point of my career, getting to build something from the ground up, is phenomenal’’ Smith said.

The launch came at the perfect time, the Blackcaps created history in the ICC world test championship as inaugural winners.

CONFIRMED SENZ WEEKDAY LINEUP (IMAGE ATTACHED)

6am-9am: Brendon McCullum and Israel Dagg ‘’Bazz and Izzy for Breakfast’’

9am-noon: Ian Smith ‘’Mornings with Ian Smith’’

Noon - 4pm: Mark Stafford ‘’Afternoons with Staffy’’

4pm-7pm: Kirstie Stanway and Stephen Donald ( Monday - Wednesday, Friday), Rikki Swannell and Stephen Donald (Thursday) ‘’SENZ drive with Kirstie, Beav and Rikki’’

Weeknights: Jason Pine (NOT PICTURED)