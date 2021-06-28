Gallagher Chiefs farewell Lachlan Boshier

Monday, 28 June, 2021 - 17:02

The Chiefs Rugby Club have today confirmed Lachlan Boshier will be heading offshore to Japan.

The twenty-six-year-old loose forward has signed a two-year deal with Japanese Club Panasonic. Boshier debuted for the Gallagher Chiefs in 2016 and since then has 64 appearances to his name. Known for his outstanding ability to turn over the ball and earn possession at the breakdown, he has cemented himself as a regular starter for the side.

Boshier said: "I’ve really enjoyed my time with the Gallagher Chiefs. There is a great group of people involved with the club, the team, staff and fans are outstanding. I am exceptionally thankful to the coaching staff, especially Barnsey (Neil Barnes). The work they do is immense and has allowed me to develop into the player I am today.

"While I am sad to leave the Gallagher Chiefs, I am excited for the new challenge ahead. It is a great opportunity, and I will be looking forward to embracing the Japanese culture," finished Boshier.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said: "Lachlan is an exceptionally talented player and has played a massive part in the Gallagher Chiefs success. We know he will continue to impress over in Japan, and we wish him all the very best in the next chapter of his career."

Boshier will head to Japan following his National Provincial Championship campaign with the Taranaki Bulls.