ASB Classic on hiatus for 2022

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 13:59

Tournament organisers have confirmed today that the ASB Classic, traditionally held in the first two weeks of the calendar year, will not be going ahead in 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Organisers have been working through a range of scenarios in hopes that a tournament would be possible in January, however due to immigration requirements for the over 250 athletes, officials and staff that would be required to travel to New Zealand for the event, a positive outcome was not possible.

Tennis Auckland Board Chair Simon Vannini was disappointed that the ASB Classic is not able to return in 2022, but is confident tennis in New Zealand won’t suffer.

"We are incredibly disappointed that we won’t be able to bring the ASB Classic back to Auckland this summer, but current immigration and quarantine requirements mean it’s just not feasible."

"We are working closely with Tennis NZ on some alternative ideas that we think will keep tennis fans excited, and we will continue to ensure tennis remains one of New Zealand’s favourite sports" said Vannini.

"We’d like to thank our family of sponsors for their ongoing support of the ASB Classic, and who have always been encouraging of our efforts to deliver one of New Zealand’s favourite events. We love the ASB Classic as much as our fans do, and we’ll keep working to bring the ASB Classic back to fans in 2023" continued Vannini.

Tennis Auckland and Tennis NZ would also like to thank Sport NZ for their support throughout the process, as well as both WTA and ATP Tours.