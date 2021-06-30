Rugby league has this week lost a precious taonga

Wednesday, 30 June, 2021 - 14:51

Cathy Friend QSM, the First Lady of the Auckland Rugby League and a much loved and respected kuia, passed away on Tuesday, June 29.

A stalwart of the game, Cathy’s time in rugby league stretched over seven decades and saw her awarded Life Membership to the Auckland Rugby League, Auckland MÄori Rugby League, New Zealand MÄori Rugby League and New Zealand Rugby League, becoming the first female inductee of the latter organisation.

In more recent years, despite struggles with her health, Cathy remained a valued mentor and sounding board for people across the rugby league landscape and regularly still attended ARL events and club functions.

In 2017 she became the first ever kaumÄtua kuia of the ARL and as of 2019 the award for Auckland’s best female player each year carries her name.

ARL chief executive Greg Whaiapu said the entire game is in mourning.

"We’re deeply saddened by the news - the game has lost so much with Cathy’s passing - and at this time our thoughts and prayers are with her whÄnau and friends," Whaiapu said.

"Wherever she went Cathy captured the room and she epitomised ‘mana wÄhine'.

"Her name will forever be synonymous with our game."

A service for Cathy will be held at the Otahuhu Rugby League Club on Friday, July 2 at 11.00am.