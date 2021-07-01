Strong Maori All Blacks team named to face Manu Samoa - New Zealand Rugby

Thursday, 1 July, 2021 - 08:00

The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Manu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday 3 July (Kick-off: 4.30PM NZT, LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Sky Sport NZ).

The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).

Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders/NgÄpuhi)

Ash Dixon (KÄpene) © (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders/NgÄti Tahinga)

Josh Hohneck (Otago/Highlanders/ NgÄti Manuhiri /NgÄti WhÄtua)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders/NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman/Highlanders/Te WhÄnau Apanui)

Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te RÄrawa)

Billy Harmon (Canterbury/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)

Whetukamokamo Douglas (Bay of Plenty/Crusaders/ NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue)

Sam Nock (Northland/Blues/NgÄpuhi)

Otere Black (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)

Sean Wainui (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou)

Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi)

Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay/Chiefs/NgÄti Pikiao)

Josh Ioane (Otago/Highlanders/Te RÄrawa)

Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄti Kahu)

Ollie Norris (Waikato/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/ NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄi Takoto)

Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)

Josh Dickson (Otago/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)

Bryn Hall (North Harbour/Crusaders/ NgÄti Ranginui)

Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury/Chiefs/NgÄti Whakaue)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)

MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) has named an impressive team to challenge Manu Samoa in their closing match at Mt Smart Stadium. The side will welcome the return of towering lock Pari Pari Parkinson (Te WhÄnau Apanui) and debuting loosehead prop Ollie Norris (NgÄpuhi).

In the front row, Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi) will start at loosehead prop, with Norris (NgÄpuhi) covering on the bench. Experienced campaigners, tighthead prop Josh Hohneck (NgÄti Manuhiri) and KÄpene Ash Dixon (NgÄti Tahinga) will complete the front row. Blues hooker Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu) and fellow teammate, tighthead prop Marcel Renata (NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄti Takoto) remain unchanged on the bench.

Highlanders locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Parkinson (Te WhÄnau Apanui) will start, with Josh Dickson (NgÄi Tahu) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) to provide impact off the bench. An unchanged loose forward combination of Reed Prinsep (Te RÄrawa) and Billy Harmon (NgÄti Tahu) will take the field with Whetukamokamo Douglas (NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue) rounding out the forward pack at number eight.

In the backs, Sam Nock (NgÄpuhi) is given the opportunity to showcase his talent at halfback. Nock (NgÄpuhi) will combine with experienced first five-eighths Otere Black (NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa). Instrumental halfback Bryn Hall (NgÄti Ranginui) will provide a competitive edge when he is injected into the game off the bench. The hardworking midfield combination of Alex Nankivell (NgÄpuhi) and Billy Proctor (Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) will once again line up to start. Covering the duo will be Rameka Poihipi (NgÄti Whakaue), who will be given the opportunity to display his craft off the bench.

Sean Wainui (NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou) holds his starting spot on the left wing, while fellow Chiefs’ teammate Jonah Lowe (NgÄti Pikiao) will start on the right. Utility back Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) shifts moves into the starting fifteen, to start at fullback, with Chiefs’ utility back Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) ably providing cover for the back three, named in jersey twenty-three.

MÄori Head Coach McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We wanted to give everyone in our 26-man squad the opportunity to pull on the MÄori All Blacks jersey. This weekend, Ollie, Pari and Rameka get that chance."

"It has been a special time for the Norris brothers. Last week Jacob debuted and this week it is his younger brother that gets the opportunity. Ollie has had a successful Super Rugby campaign for the Chiefs, and this is his chance to step up to the next level," said McMillan.

McMillan excited for the return of Parkinson in the MÄori All Blacks jersey, is expecting his towering presence will be an asset on the park.

"Pari, last played in the MÄori All Blacks jersey, when the team took on Fiji, in Rotorua. He was immense that game, provided a huge presence against Fiji and we are looking for a similar game from him on Saturday."

The MÄori All Blacks last played at Mt Smart Stadium when they hosted Manu Samoa in 1996. Saturday’s game will mark the MÄori All Blacks 125th international match.

It will be a special occasion for Black who will make the move to Japan at the end of the season. McMillan said Black is an exceptionally talent MÄori rugby player.

"His knowledge of tikanga MÄori, passion for the jersey and contribution to this team is immense. It will be a special occasion on Saturday for Otere and his whÄnau, and we know both him and the team are wanting to deliver a memorable conference."