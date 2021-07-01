Strong Maori All Blacks team named to face Manu Samoa - New Zealand Rugby

|
The MÄori All Blacks team has been named to play Manu Samoa at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday 3 July (Kick-off: 4.30PM NZT, LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on Sky Sport NZ).
The matchday 23 is as follows (Province/Super Rugby Club, and Iwi in brackets, debutants in bold).
Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury/Crusaders/NgÄpuhi)
Ash Dixon (KÄpene) © (Hawke’s Bay/Highlanders/NgÄti Tahinga)
Josh Hohneck (Otago/Highlanders/ NgÄti Manuhiri /NgÄti WhÄtua)
Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty/Highlanders/NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
Pari Pari Parkinson (Tasman/Highlanders/Te WhÄnau Apanui)
Reed Prinsep (Canterbury/Hurricanes/Te RÄrawa)
Billy Harmon (Canterbury/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)
Whetukamokamo Douglas (Bay of Plenty/Crusaders/ NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue)
Sam Nock (Northland/Blues/NgÄpuhi)
Otere Black (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa)
Sean Wainui (Bay of Plenty/Chiefs/NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou)
Alex Nankivell (Tasman/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Billy Proctor (Wellington/Hurricanes/Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi)
Jonah Lowe (Hawke’s Bay/Chiefs/NgÄti Pikiao)
Josh Ioane (Otago/Highlanders/Te RÄrawa)
Kurt Eklund (Bay of Plenty/Blues/NgÄti Kahu)
Ollie Norris (Waikato/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
Marcel Renata (Auckland/Blues/ NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄi Takoto)
Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hawke’s Bay/Hurricanes/NgÄti Porou)
Josh Dickson (Otago/Highlanders/NgÄi Tahu)
Bryn Hall (North Harbour/Crusaders/ NgÄti Ranginui)
Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury/Chiefs/NgÄti Whakaue)
Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour/Chiefs/NgÄpuhi)
MÄori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) has named an impressive team to challenge Manu Samoa in their closing match at Mt Smart Stadium. The side will welcome the return of towering lock Pari Pari Parkinson (Te WhÄnau Apanui) and debuting loosehead prop Ollie Norris (NgÄpuhi).
In the front row, Tamaiti Williams (NgÄpuhi) will start at loosehead prop, with Norris (NgÄpuhi) covering on the bench. Experienced campaigners, tighthead prop Josh Hohneck (NgÄti Manuhiri) and KÄpene Ash Dixon (NgÄti Tahinga) will complete the front row. Blues hooker Kurt Eklund (NgÄti Kahu) and fellow teammate, tighthead prop Marcel Renata (NgÄti WhÄnaunga/NgÄti Takoto) remain unchanged on the bench.
Highlanders locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit (NgÄti Raukawa/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa) and Parkinson (Te WhÄnau Apanui) will start, with Josh Dickson (NgÄi Tahu) and Isaia Walker-Leawere (NgÄti Porou) to provide impact off the bench. An unchanged loose forward combination of Reed Prinsep (Te RÄrawa) and Billy Harmon (NgÄti Tahu) will take the field with Whetukamokamo Douglas (NgÄti Porou/NgÄti Whakaue) rounding out the forward pack at number eight.
In the backs, Sam Nock (NgÄpuhi) is given the opportunity to showcase his talent at halfback. Nock (NgÄpuhi) will combine with experienced first five-eighths Otere Black (NgÄi Tuhoe/Te WhÄnau Ä Apanui/NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa). Instrumental halfback Bryn Hall (NgÄti Ranginui) will provide a competitive edge when he is injected into the game off the bench. The hardworking midfield combination of Alex Nankivell (NgÄpuhi) and Billy Proctor (Ngai Te Rangi/NgÄpuhi) will once again line up to start. Covering the duo will be Rameka Poihipi (NgÄti Whakaue), who will be given the opportunity to display his craft off the bench.
Sean Wainui (NgÄi Tuhoe/NgÄ Arikikaiputahi/NgÄti Porou) holds his starting spot on the left wing, while fellow Chiefs’ teammate Jonah Lowe (NgÄti Pikiao) will start on the right. Utility back Josh Ioane (Te RÄrawa) shifts moves into the starting fifteen, to start at fullback, with Chiefs’ utility back Shaun Stevenson (NgÄpuhi) ably providing cover for the back three, named in jersey twenty-three.
MÄori Head Coach McMillan (NgÄi Te Rangi/NgÄi Tamawhariua/Te Rangihouhiri) said: "We wanted to give everyone in our 26-man squad the opportunity to pull on the MÄori All Blacks jersey. This weekend, Ollie, Pari and Rameka get that chance."
"It has been a special time for the Norris brothers. Last week Jacob debuted and this week it is his younger brother that gets the opportunity. Ollie has had a successful Super Rugby campaign for the Chiefs, and this is his chance to step up to the next level," said McMillan.
McMillan excited for the return of Parkinson in the MÄori All Blacks jersey, is expecting his towering presence will be an asset on the park.
"Pari, last played in the MÄori All Blacks jersey, when the team took on Fiji, in Rotorua. He was immense that game, provided a huge presence against Fiji and we are looking for a similar game from him on Saturday."
The MÄori All Blacks last played at Mt Smart Stadium when they hosted Manu Samoa in 1996. Saturday’s game will mark the MÄori All Blacks 125th international match.
It will be a special occasion for Black who will make the move to Japan at the end of the season. McMillan said Black is an exceptionally talent MÄori rugby player.
"His knowledge of tikanga MÄori, passion for the jersey and contribution to this team is immense. It will be a special occasion on Saturday for Otere and his whÄnau, and we know both him and the team are wanting to deliver a memorable conference."
