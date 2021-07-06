LG announces partnership with esports broadcaster LetsPlay.Live

Tuesday, 6 July, 2021 - 12:59

LG New Zealand have entered into a year-long partnership with leading Australasian esports media company LetsPlay.Live (LPL).

The partnership began in May 2021 and saw the tech giant moving forward in the esports space with the leading esport media company in the region. By partnering with LetsPlay.Live, LG will be able to strengthen product knowledge of their world-leading technology and further engage with a gaming-focused audience.

Kicking off the partnership is LG’s naming rights sponsorship of LPL Pro CS:GO for the current season. LPL Pro CS:GO continues to lead as one of ANZ’s highest-rated esports broadcasts. LPL Studios in Auckland’s Sky Tower, where the show is produced, will also be fitted with the latest LG OLED televisions and LG UltraGear gaming displays.

LG will also be featured across the full suite of LPL Pro broadcasts, including their global esports pathway tournaments Oceanic Challenger League and 2021 VALORANT Oceania Tour.

"LPL recognises the global technological force that is LG. We are thrilled to partner with a world-leading brand that fits perfectly within the gaming and esports space'' says Duane Mutu, Managing Director of LetsPlay.Live. "Support from LG will help to strengthen LPL’s broadcast delivery, and allow top players to experience their world-leading LG OLED televisions and LG UltraGear products."

"LPL is a great partner for LG New Zealand, enabling us to showcase to the gaming community our key gaming tech: our World’s No.1 OLED TV brand and our gaming monitor range of LG UltraGear" says Kieran Chapman, National Marketing Manager LG New Zealand.

Esports fans can look forward to catching LPL Pro CS:GO Season 2 2021 airing every Tuesday and Wednesday on twitch.tv/lpl_csgo. Keep up to date with the partnership as it progresses on LetsPlay.Live’s social media channels: @letsplaylivehq.