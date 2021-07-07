Allrounder added to Central Stags roster - Central Districts Cricket

Wednesday, 7 July, 2021 - 11:57

Central Districts Cricket has locked in its 16 contracted Central Stags for 2021/22 with the announcement of the team’s final roster spot this morning.

Recontracted for another season, Napier allrounder Christian Leopard completes the list of contracted players after the 23-year-old made a successful return to the bowling crease last summer.

Leopard adds value with his athletic fielding and ability to bat anywhere in the order, but the former New Zealand Under 19 World Cup representative had been restricted to playing a batsman only during 2019/20 as part of a carefully managed return from a back injury.

Back on all cylinders last summer, Leopard’s return to bowling gave his Ford Trophy captain an extra option in the one-day campaign while he also enjoyed a memorable first over with the ball in the Dream11 Super Smash - taking a handy 2-4, including his maiden T20 wicket, at Pukekura Park in his first appearance at the bowling crease in the format.

With the contracting process now complete, new Central Stags Head Coach Rob Walter said planning and preparation was well underway as he counts down to the first of the squad’s preseason camps in September.

"We’re looking forward to a significant preseason period come September so as to hit the ground running," said Walter.

"With no real surprises in our squad, it’s good to move into the coming season with a settled squad.

"There is a nice energy in the group, and most of the squad are already underway with their prep which is great to see."

The contractual period runs from 1 September 2021 to 15 April 2022. All six Domestic teams announced their final round of contracted players today to complete the two-step process set out in the Master Agreement between the Major Associations, New Zealand Cricket, and the New Zealand Cricket Players’ Association.

The 2021/22 Domestic calendar will be announced by New Zealand Cricket, with the first round of Plunket Shield matches traditionally getting underway in October.

2021/22 Central Stags Contracts

(alphabetical order)

Doug Bracewell - right-arm allrounder, Hawke’s Bay

Tom Bruce - right-hand batsman, Taranaki

Josh Clarkson - right-arm allrounder, Nelson

Dane Cleaver - wicketkeeper-batsman, ManawatÅ«

Joey Field - right-arm allrounder, Hawke’s Bay

Greg Hay - right-hand opening batsman, Nelson

Jayden Lennox - left-arm spin bowler, Hawke’s Bay

Christian Leopard - right-arm allrounder, Hawke’s Bay

Adam Milne - right-arm fast bowler, ManawatÅ«

Ajaz Patel - left-arm spin bowler, Hawke’s Bay

Seth Rance - right-arm swing bowler, Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian - right-hand batsman, leg-spin bowler, Hawke’s Bay

Ben Smith - right-hand batsman, Whanganui

Blair Tickner - right-arm pace bowler, Hawke’s Bay

Ray Toole - left-arm pace bowler, ManawatÅ«

Bayley Wiggins - right-hand batsman, wicketkeeper, Hawke’s Bay

2021/22 NZC Contracted BLACKCAPS

Ross Taylor - right-hand batsman, ManawatÅ«

Will Young - right-hand batsman, Taranaki

PLAYER PROFILES

Find further information, statistics for all players at https://bit.ly/3xBcKBr

FIRST ROUND CONTRACTS information here