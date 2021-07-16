Newstalk ZB - NZ’s official radio broadcast partner of the Olympic Games 2021

Friday, 16 July, 2021 - 17:30

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s (NZME) Newstalk ZB is New Zealand’s Official Radio Broadcast Partner of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021

As the Official Radio Broadcast Partner of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, Newstalk ZB will lead the coverage with live commentary of key events thanks to Sky Sport.

"Like most sports fans, we’ve been watching the impact of Covid on sports around the world and staying optimistic about the Olympic Games," said NZME Head of Talk Jason Winstanley.

"While it’s going to be an Olympic Games like no other, our Kiwi athletes will be giving everything they have and while they’ll have no fans, family or friends in Japan - we’re doing our part to bring their stories home," said Winstanley.

Newstalk ZB’s evening sport show, Sportstalk hosted by D’Arcy Waldegrave will be dedicated to the Olympics, while all of NZME’s radio networks including Coast, ZM, Radio Hauraki, The Hits, Flava and Gold will also take live coverage of the big events.

"We’ll be right there for our listeners with the marquee events and when New Zealand athletes have hit the finals and are in contention for a medal so the whole country can share in those golden moments" said NZME Chief Content Officer - Music Brands Mike McClung.

Sky’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jonny Errington, said, "We’re delighted to join with NZME as our official radio broadcast partner for the Olympic Games to bring the news and action from one of the most significant events on the sport calendar to kiwis across the country. Local partnerships are a key part of our strategy to have Sky’s content in the homes and hands of every New Zealander."

Newstalk ZB's coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021 launches on Friday 23rd July.

Sky will have 12 channels with live Games content between NZT noon and 2 am, a 24-hour Olympic Games news channel, plus coverage on its streaming platforms.