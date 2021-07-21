Torpedo7 to back New Zealand Mountain Bike World Championships team

Wednesday, 21 July, 2021 - 12:38

Cycling New Zealand is pleased to announce Torpedo7 as the naming sponsor for the UCI Mountain Bike World Championship team for the next two years.

As the country’s leading provider of outdoor adventure gear, Torpedo7 offers a wide range of quality bikes and bike gear, as well as a dedicated in-store bike shop.

Torpedo7 CEO, Simon West says this step was the next evolution in growing their presence in the vibrant sport of mountain bike in New Zealand and supporting the New Zealand team named for the world championships was a natural fit for the brand.

"Torpedo7 was the proud naming sponsor for the Mountain Bike National Championships which were held this year in Christchurch. We’re stoked to now get behind the team representing New Zealand on the world stage for the next two years.

"Through our partnership with Cycling New Zealand, we get to celebrate achievement at the pinnacle of the sport, and also to connect with like-minded enthusiasts across the country as we equip them with everything they need for their outdoor adventure. "New Zealand is fortunate to have some epic mountain biking trails right on our doorstep, and it’s great to see the sport continue to grow in popularity every year and see more and more people out there"

Cycling New Zealand’s HP Director, Martin Barras acknowledges the important role of sponsors for those individuals representing New Zealand at the highest level. "Having the support of a reputable organisation such as Torpedo7 provides us the opportunity to field a quality team to represent New Zealand in the hope that these riders inspire the next generation and grow awareness of mountain biking as an elite level sport. Our aim is to encourage more people to the competition pathway every year, thus building a broader base for future international team selections.

"Torpedo7 is already synonymous with mountain bike in New Zealand as the naming sponsor for the national championships, so this further extends their support, allowing Cycling New Zealand and Mountain Bike New Zealand to provide better opportunities to fly the New Zealand flag internationally and grow mountain biking popularity."

The 2021 World MTB National Championship will be held in Vale di Sole, Italy on the 25-29 August. The event marks the first time that the new world champions will be crowned in six disciplines. An official short-track race has been added to the programme along with cross-country, team relay, downhill, four-cross and E-Mountain Bike.

Team Relay opens the world championships programme on August 25, followed by the junior cross-country and the new short track specialty on August 26. E-mountain bike and four-cross are scheduled on Friday, August 27, ahead of the elite and under-23 cross-country competitions on August 28. As usual, the grand finale will be staged with the downhill races on the legendary Black Snake course.