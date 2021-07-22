NZTR appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Thursday, 22 July, 2021 - 13:02

NZTR is delighted to announce the appointment of Bruce Sharrock to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The appointment comes following a robust process to determine the right candidate from a field of strong contenders said NZTR CEO Bernard Saundry.

"During his successful career in the business of sport Bruce has developed excellent skills in stakeholder management and relationship building. In this new role he will assist in driving innovation in racing and influencing change across the industry," Saundry said.

"Bruce’s experience in racing, along with his established industry relationships will see him hit the ground running and the team and I are genuinely excited to have him working alongside us in the operational team."

Sharrock’s background, which includes a track record of successfully leading and supporting other codes through transformational change, means he understands the challenges racing currently faces.

"I feel as an industry now is the time to make the change required to provide a sustainable and prosperous future for our stakeholders and participants. It won’t be easy, but it needs to be done," he said.

"With an ‘Industry First’ and ‘Improve Racing’ lens my key deliverables over the next 12 - 24 months are to lead the operational execution of the Reshaping projects, which will enable and contribute to the sustainable outcomes that will drive success for the industry’s stakeholders," he said.

"There is great momentum within the industry at the moment and the appetite for change is apparent. Being part of implementing that change at the coal face is an exciting prospect, but I am under no illusions as to the challenges that lie ahead," Sharrock said.

For the past 22 months Sharrock has been a member of the NZTR Board and the decision regarding a replacement will be made by the NZTR Members’ Council.

NZTR Chairman Cameron George said Sharrock has always demonstrated a strong passion for the racing industry and its future.

"He has been a valued member of the NZTR Board and will add significant energy and leadership to the operations of NZTR in our pursuit of implementing change in critical areas of the industry.

Adding Bruce and his skills to the capable staff unit at NZTR, led by Bernard Saundry, will only be great for us all," George said.

Bruce Sharrock will join the NZTR team on Monday, 30 August 2021.