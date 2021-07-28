World-first superyacht fishing competition to be held in New Zealand - NZ Marine

Wednesday, 28 July, 2021 - 18:22

Next year will see New Zealand host a world-first superyacht sport fishing competition in the Bay of Islands, showcasing one example of the adventure to be found on New Zealand shores.

The fishing competition, held prior to the NZ Millennium Cup superyacht regatta, will be open to yachts over 24 metres with entry for up to five anglers per yacht. Entry to the regatta includes temporary membership to the Bay of Islands Swordfish Club. The club is the oldest game fishing club in New Zealand and second oldest in the world, and will on hand to provide expert guides, equipment and advice as needed for each yacht entered in the competition.

Each entry will also see competitors gain access to a range of events designed to introduce them to the special brand of relaxed, luxury hospitality New Zealand is known for as well as the chance to compete for a world record-breaking catch.

The 144 islands of the Bay provide the backdrop for the competition and are home to a wide-range of species.

Dubbed the angler’s El Dorado by Western novelist Zane Grey in the 1920s, the region has a reputation for producing record-breaking striped marlin, blue marlin, black marlin, broadbill swordfish, yellowfin tuna and kingfish, as well as tropical mahimahi for those ready to battle for them at the peak of summer.

The Northland Coast encompassing the Bay of Islands holds all world records for striped marlin, yellowtail kingfish and snapper with most past world records for striped marlin also set here.

Gold sponsor ENL has already signed on, promoting its game-changing WASSP™ Multibeam Sounder technology. The new technology has been developed with the ability to profile the seabed 100 times faster than single-beam echo sounders, allowing users to see what’s beneath the boat with accuracy and resolution unlike it has ever been seen before, at a significantly reduced cost. With the WASSP 3D mapping in real-time, accurate profiles encompassing 120° port-to-starboard of the water column and seafloor can be made with unparalleled precision to reveal artefacts, fish, wrecks, foreign objects and more.

Fellow gold sponsor long-term member of the NZ Marine industry, Coast has also joined as a gold sponsor; creators of luxurious products which withstand the harshest conditions at sea. Likewise, Propspeed has signed on as an early friends of the industry sponsor; the New Zealand company creates an industry-leading foul release coating to protect underwater assets.

Organised by the NZ Marine Export Group to showcase New Zealand to adventurous superyacht owners and guests, the team behind the competition is looking forward to welcoming superyachts keen to challenge the current records.