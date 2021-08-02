Iconic Round The Bays launches sports youth fund

Monday, 2 August, 2021 - 07:01

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is celebrating 50 years by launching an initiative that aims to continue the iconic event’s health and wellbeing legacy.

The Auckland fun run organisers today announce the introduction of a Round the Bays Sports Youth Fund, that will gift $10,000 towards an individual or team to help them achieve their sporting goals.

"Round the Bays has been helping thousands of people achieve their hauora goals since 1972, so we think the 50th year is a perfect time to start this annual fund and help create a health and wellbeing legacy," Henry McLernon, Round the Bays Event Director, says.

"We are committed to giving $10,000 a year for the next five years, $50,000 in total, to mark 50 years. It is exciting that Round the Bays can play a part in seeing someone achieve off the course, in the same way thousands do so on the course every year."

The 50th Round the Bays will take place along Auckland’s waterfront, an 8.4km course from Port of Auckland to St Heliers, on March 6, 2022.

It is a significant fundraising event for charities, and applications open today (Monday, August 2) for New Zealand-registered charities to the Round the Bays 2022 official charity.

The selected charity will receive a 50-50 package to celebrate the 50th year - a $50,000 cash donation and a $50,000 Stuff media advertising package.

The first Round the Bays in 1972 had 792 registered participants. In the early days, entry fees were paid as cheques in the mail, and bib numbers were handwritten.

It has now grown to be New Zealand’s largest fun-run, a must-do event for individuals, whÄnau and workmates, with participants choosing to walk, jog or run to the finish line at Vellenoweth Green.

The fun run has been instrumental in raising more than $3.15million in the past 20 years alone, through participant sponsorship - peer-to-peer fundraising - and donations from the event organisers.

"Round the Bays has had a positive impact on Auckland communities for decades, so we are looking for a charity that will also impact the people who live in New Zealand’s largest city. Charities can apply for the Sports Youth Fund too, and we anticipate the successful organisation to put that money towards training, course fees, required equipment/uniform, transport or other related costs," McLernon added. To apply go to roundthebays.co.nz

Key dates:

Applications for the Sports Youth Fund recipient organisation and/or to be the official charity of Round the Bays 2022 close on September 3, 2021

Supersaver registrations for Round the Bays 2022 open on September 29, 2021.

Round the Bays Sports Youth Fund criteria: Organisations applying for this fund, must be awarding it to recipient(s) that are:

Aged between 15 - 20

Auckland-based Involved in a sport (at any formal level) Facing financial hardship that impacts their ability to partake in that sport