Update: Petition to ban greyhound racing handover event has moved

Wednesday, 4 August, 2021 - 13:44

The handover event for the petition to ban greyhound racing has moved to outside the Parliamentary Library building. The event is scheduled to begin at 1pm today.

SAFE and the Greyhound Protection League are delivering their 37,000 strong petition to Parliament on Wednesday, which calls for a ban on greyhound racing and to rehabilitate and rehome all dogs bred for racing. This petition was supported by Grey2K USA Worldwide.

The greyhound racing industry has killed 31 dogs on its racetracks during the 2020/21 season, compared to 34 in the previous season. According to Greyhound Racing New Zealand’s annual report, a further 165 dogs were reported to have been killed during the 2019/20 season for ‘other’ reasons. It was later revealed that 47 sudden deaths occurred that were not included in the report.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the petition shows that the social licence for dog racing has expired.

"This industry is killing hundreds of dogs every year. People are justifiably outraged," said Appelbe.

"It is unacceptable for dogs to risk injury and death for the sake of gambling."

The petition will be handed over to Labour MP Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan at an event on Parliament steps. Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick will also be in attendance and speaking at the event.

"Thirty one dogs are confirmed to have lost their lives this season and hundreds have been injured. How many more dogs must suffer before the Government acts? These dogs belong on the couch, not the racetrack."

"As one of only a handful of countries that allows dog racing, it’s time for Aotearoa to find other ways to amuse ourselves that don’t needlessly put the lives of dogs at risk."