Greyhound Racing New Zealand crosses the ditch

Friday, 13 August, 2021 - 16:53

Sports Entertainment Network today announced they have partnered with Greyhound Racing New Zealand (GRNZ) bringing the racing industry to Australia.

To celebrate this partnership SEN has launched a new program Kiwi Chasing which will begin this Sunday 9am-10am AEST and will be available across SENTrack in a bid to educate Australian about the Greyhound Racing in New Zealand.

Kiwi Chasing will be co-hosted by New Zealand’s greyhound racing broadcast veteran Mark Rosanowski.

Alongside him will be Andy McCook greyhound all-rounder, having worked as a commentator and presenter as well as behind the scenes as a trainer.

Every Sunday Kiwi Chasing will provide New Zealand and Australian punters with the best tips and insider industry stories (you'll find your full guide to New Zealand Greyhound Racing on the next page).

Mark Rosanowski said "It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase New Zealand greyhound racing to an appreciative audience in a state that produces champion chasers."

Both hosts are known to have a very good record when it comes to picking a winner.

Andy McCook the very well-known Greyhound personality is keen to get cracking and start his new commentating gig.

"I’m absolutely pumped. It’s an amazing opportunity, both for me and New Zealand greyhound racing. And to be doing it alongside the great man himself, Mark Rosanowski, it couldn’t get any better!"

Greyhound Racing New Zealand is thrilled to come on board to work with SEN, the popular racing body can now grow their reach, allowing Australians to join the fun and have a punt.

Michael Dore Racing Operations and Welfare Manager GRNZ said "There is already a strong Australian influence in New Zealand Greyhound Racing, and we are partnering with SEN to increase the flow of news and information to Australian punters."

SEN National Radio Director Sam Thompson said, "This alignment with GRNZ is another example of SENZ commitment to punters, both locally and internationally as the ultimate destination to get your chasing, pacing, and racing fix.

Sports Entertainment Network is a dynamic multi-platform sports and entertainment business, connecting brands with fans across radio, television, digital, publishing, stadiums, and events.

In Australia, SEN is the largest syndicator of sports radio content across Australia. The business owns and operates 21 radio stations around the country, including 1116 SEN Melbourne, 1170 SEN Sydney, 1629 SEN SA in Adelaide, as well as 13 stations

under its racing brand SENTrack. It also owns a newspaper, magazine, and talent management business.

Punters will never miss a moment; you can go to GRNZ.co.nz to find your Greyhound Form Guide every Sunday thru to Friday.

This below list is the of tracks and locations of greyhound racing in New Zealand:

Addington in Christchurch

Manawatu in Palmerston North

Ascot Park in Southland region

Hatrick is located in Wanganui

Cambridge in Waikato

Manukau in Auckland