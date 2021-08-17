Black Ferns End of Year tour confirmed

Tuesday, 17 August, 2021 - 21:30

The Black Ferns will travel north at the end of the year for a four-match Test series against England and France.

With two Tests each against England and France in October/November, the schedule will provide ideal preparation for the Black Ferns Rugby World Cup defence.

New Zealand Rugby Head of Women’s Rugby Cate Sexton said locking in a northern tour has been a key focus for the Black Ferns programme.

"In the lead up to next year’s World Cup we knew we needed to be playing some of the Six Nations teams, so confirming these fixtures is incredibly important.

"Coupled with the O’Reilly Cup and next year’s Elite Women’s XV competition, we are building a strong calendar of rugby for players to prepare for the World Cup," said Sexton.

The last meetings of these teams was at the 2019 Super Series in San Diego, which the Black Ferns won, and recorded a win and a loss against England and France respectively.

The Black Ferns last played France in a two-match series in 2018, the results split one-apiece. It will be the first back-to-back Tests against England since 2013.

Black Ferns Coach Glenn Moore said this tour is critical for the Black Ferns.

"Due to Covid19, we haven’t played a Test match in two years. It’s crucial for us to have fixtures against other tier one teams and to do it on the road gives us the ability to bond as a group, grow connections, work on combinations and develop the game we want to play."

Moore said he and his coaching team have been enjoying seeing the talent on display during the Farah Palmer Cup, which is creating some interesting selection conversations.

"There is going to be good competition for spots, we are seeing good young talent shining through, players showing a lot of growth and we also expect to have some sevens players available as well which will make for lead to some tough selection decisions."

The 2021 Black Ferns squad will be named next month.

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia are currently working on The O’Reilly Cup fixtures, scheduled for September and October, in the wake of new Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Black Ferns End of Year fixtures

Weekend of 30/31 October

Black Ferns v England

Weekend of 6/7 November

Black Ferns v England

Saturday 13 November

Black Ferns v France

3pm, Stade du Hameau, Pau

Saturday 20 November

Black Ferns v France

3pm, Stade Pierre-Fabre, Castres

-Venues, dates and kick off times for England fixtures tbc