Laybuy partners with the Gallagher Chiefs in new sponsorship deal - Chiefs Rugby

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 14:06

Kiwi Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider Laybuy and the Chiefs Rugby Club today announced the signing of a multi-year sponsorship deal with the Gallagher Chiefs, alongside three other NZ Super Rugby teams, that will make it easier for families and fans across the country to support their team.

Laybuy Managing Director Gary Rohloff says the agreement, which sees Laybuy become both an official partner and exclusive BNPL provider for the Gallagher Chiefs, will enable fans to soon spread the cost of tickets and merchandise over six interest-free weeks when paying with Laybuy.

"As a New Zealand company, we’re excited to support our national game, which we believe brings together and celebrates values that are central to Laybuy and our partners," says Rohloff.

"But we also know that being a loyal fan can sometimes be expensive, which is why we wanted to work with these teams and make it as easy as possible for all Kiwi families to get down to a game and show their support.

"Through our partnership, fans will be able to buy next season’s memberships, match tickets and merchandise using Laybuy, allowing them to stagger the cost with six equal weekly payments.

"Spreading the cost can help everyone’s budgets and best of all, unlike credit cards, Laybuy customers don’t pay interest, ever."

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins says that the Club is thrilled to have Laybuy onboard as a platinum sponsor.

"Not only are they a Kiwi founded company, Laybuy are highly innovative with simplicity at their core which aligns superbly with our Club’s culture and aspirations," says Collins.

"We know Laybuy are excited to show their support to our Club and we are just as excited about the benefits they will provide to our loyal fanbase. Our Chiefs whÄnau now have more flexibility when purchasing our products, making it even easier to become a member, grab match tickets, rep our colours and more."